Former Jets Coach, 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Lands Major Promotion

A lot of former New York Jets players and coaches have received some pretty cool opportunities this offseason.

An ex-Jets quarterback (Kevin O’Connell) is set to become the Minnesota Vikings head coach. Another former Gang Green assistant became the lead dog with the New York Giants (Brian Daboll).

Now a fan-favorite during his time with the Jets is receiving a major promotion.

Well Deserved Promotion





On Friday, February 5, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared that Anthony Lynn has been hired as the assistant head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynn was most recently with the Detroit Lions for the 2021 season but parted ways this offseason. Schefter also added that Lynn was weighing multiple offers from both the NFL and college.

The 53-year-old veteran first tasted football back as a player from 1992 through 1999 with three different NFL franchises. At the end of his playing career, Lynn cashed in back-to-back Super Bowl championships with the Denver Broncos.

After he hung up his cleats in 1999 he took a mini-hiatus before jumping right back into coaching.

Lynn has over 20 years of coaching experience serving in a variety of roles, although he is most known for his prowess as a running back coach.

Specifically, he was with the Jets from 2009 through 2014 serving as the running backs coach and eventually as the assistant head coach.

Now he will serve as the right-hand man to Kyle Shanahan and will set himself up to have a future opportunity as a head coach once again in the NFL.

Here’s Kyle Shanahan speaking on Anthony Lynn from a few years ago. Their relationship goes back 20 years when Shanahan was a ball boy for Denver, where Lynn was a running back. pic.twitter.com/z6K5WUv5ac — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) February 5, 2022

Some Interesting Breadcrumbs





Lynn getting a job isn’t surprising, he is a well-respected football mind, but the thing that was surprising is where he got the gig.

With the 49ers making this move, a lot of people on social have speculated what that move could mean for another coach on their staff.

49ers hire Anthony Lynn as Assistant Head Coach, per Adam Schefter. This could mean Tyrod Taylor is the next domino to fall as the backup to Trey Lance, and Lynn takes the responsibilities of Mike McDaniel if he leaves for Miami. https://t.co/SXAAOWxIhr — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) February 5, 2022

The worst kept secret seems to be 49ers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is destined to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

That topic was brought up to head coach Robert Saleh at the Senior Bowl and despite his great relationship with McDaniel, he said he’d rather not see him inside the division:

“Mike is phenomenal. His mindset and the way he creates things and the way he communicates with people. He is every bit as deserving to be a head coach. I wouldn’t like for him to come to the division (AFC East), but if it happens so be it.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about @49ers OC Mike McDaniel being a finalist for @MiamiDolphins job: ‘he’s brilliant & every bit as deserving to be a head coach. I wouldn’t like for him to come to the division but if it happens so be it’ 🤣 @seniorbowl #FTTB #FinsUp #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/BCQgUeCirK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 2, 2022

Saleh and McDaniel have been connected at the hip essentially their entire professional football careers. They overlapped with the Houston Texans from 2006 through 2008 and with the 49ers from 2017 through 2020.

Even when they have been coaching at different places, the two friends have remained in contact. If McDaniel ends up with the Dolphins job, their rivalry will reach a new chapter as they play twice a year in the AFC East.

