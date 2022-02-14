Jets Listed as ‘Top Landing Spot’ for NFC Superstar Wide Receiver

The 2022 offseason has officially begun for the NFL as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, 23-20.

This will turn up the heat on rampant free agency speculation ahead of the NFL combine at the end of February.

With that on the forefront, one insider believes the New York Jets could be in a perfect position to risk it to get the biscuit.

A Potential Return to the Big Apple

On Sunday veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr won the first Super Bowl championship of his career as a member of the Rams.

He caught two passes for 52 yards including the first touchdown of the game. OBJ would’ve had more if it weren’t for a knee injury he suffered during the first half. He was later ruled out for the rest of the contest and his status is unknown heading into the offseason.

Beckham is a pending free agent and if he reaches the open market will have a bevy of suitors lining up to add him.

One of the top landing spots for the talented wideout according to Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network is the green and white.

“While the situation in Cleveland may not all have been due to star WR, it does serve as a cautionary tale. If Beckham gets disgruntled, not having a strong and established leader in the locker room could be a concern.

However, the potential reward if the Jets get the version we have seen of Beckham recently is sky-high. A trio of Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Beckham would give Zach Wilson a tremendous supporting cast to work with in 2022. The Jets have other needs this offseason, but providing more support for Wilson has to be a priority. It would be a risky move, but it has the potential to be very successful for the Jets.”

During his eight years in the pros OBJ has put up some video game numbers:

Five 1,000 yard receiving seasons

56 touchdowns

531 receptions

7,367 receiving yards

When he got dumped on the side of the road by the Cleveland Browns earlier this season a lot of smart football people questioned if he had any gas left in the tank?

OBJ more than answered those questions with a spectacular run with the Rams. He had as many receiving touchdowns with Los Angeles (seven) as he had during his entire tenure with Cleveland, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Extremely Risky Proposition





Of course, a move of this magnitude wouldn’t come without its fair share of risk.

OBJ is going to be coming off of what appeared to be a very serious knee injury in the Super Bowl.

He also has had a history of issues both on and off the field that could cause some teams to think twice about adding him to their locker room.

If you can see past both of those items then the last remaining hurdle will be the moolah it will require to obtain his services.

According to Spotrac’s market value (which is a projection of what a player could command), OBJ is projected to land a deal that pays him $13.1 million annually on a multi-year deal. That would place the veteran 18th among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

There is no question that Beckham is one of the most talented wideouts in the league. He is a proven and bonafide No. 1 wide receiver and every time the ball is in his hands, OBJ could take it to the house.

Adding a dynamic weapon like that to a Jets offense that has Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter, and a developing Zach Wilson is extremely tantalizing.

Beckham is 29 years old and there is a strong belief that his best football is still in front of him. While some may question OBJ’s past, you can’t question his talent or passion for the game of football.

