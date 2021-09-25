Jets ‘Turned Away’ Multiple Trade Calls for WR Denzel Mims: Report

Another chapter in the infamous Denzel Mims saga continued on Saturday afternoon.

The talented New York Jets wide receiver has been mired in controversy. After a changing of the guard this offseason to Robert Saleh, many expected the second-year stud to make a major leap in his sophomore campaign.

Unfortunately for a variety of reasons that hasn’t transpired in 2021. Most recently he found himself as a healthy scratch on the bench in Week 2 vs the New England Patriots.

With his high draft status, as a former second-round pick, and the lack of clarity with his role on the team a lot of people have speculated about his immediate NFL future.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Joe Douglas Isn’t Budging a Single Inch





Play



New York Jets Have Received Multiple Trade Calls For Denzel Mims #NewYorkJets #NYJets #Jets The Jets have received multiple calls on Denzel Mims Shop: bit.ly/3oclrNn USE PROMO CODE JETS20 FOR 20% OFF AND FREE SHIPPING AT manscaped.com USE PROMO CODE JETS10 TO INSTANTLY DOUBLE YOUR DEPOSIT AT MYBOOKIE.AG Social: Twitter: twitter.com/mattolearyny ​Facebook: facebook.com/mattolearyny​ Instagram: instagram.com/mattolearyny ​ Call in and leave a voicemail: 631-517-0782 JUST JETS PODCAST… 2021-09-25T19:58:32Z

With Mims’ role shrinking and him being deactivated on Sunday, it caught a lot of fans by surprise. Apparently, they weren’t the only ones who were caught off guard, so were other NFL teams across the league:

“Teams around the league are seeing it [his incredible ability] because he was inactive last week and might be this week as well, we’ll see,” NFL Insider Mike Garafolo. “[NFL] teams have been calling and calling and they called again this week to ask if Denzel Mims is available, you guys aren’t using him? Those teams were turned away. So as much as the Jets coaching staff is being a little hard on Mims right now and not using him, the people in that organization including Joe Douglas and the front office still believe in Denzel Mims. They said nope he’s not available via trade right now. “

From @gmfb: #Jets WR Denzel Mims was inactive last week and it sounds like he’ll be down again tomorrow, but the team still believes in his future, to the point they’ve turned away trade inquiries. pic.twitter.com/YOPdOrmsmR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2021

It isn’t surprising that teams have been calling, the situation is bizarre.

Why wouldn’t you be using a highly thought of second-round pick and making him a healthy scratch? That caused teams to call and explore the possibility of acquiring a very talented player on the cheap.

Finally Some Good News on the Mims Front





Play



Video Video related to jets ‘turned away’ multiple trade calls for wr denzel mims: report 2021-09-25T16:29:04-04:00

After Mims’ rookie season, there was so much hope among the Jets fan base that they finally ended the second-round wide receiver curse.

There have been some really bad ones over the years (Stephen Hill, Devin Smith), but it seemed like the green and white got it right:

23 receptions for 357 yards and averaged over 15.5 yards per reception in just eight games in 2020.

While things have gone very poorly this season with a constant battle between the Jets key decision-makers and the fans over this Mims situation, it seems like there is some great news that can come out of this latest juicy nugget.

The Jets still believe in Mims and they rejected several trade requests over the last few weeks.

While his short-term future seems weird with the numbers game at wideout, his long-term prognosis seems set in stone with this organization.

If a receiver is going to be moved, it’ll likely be Keelan Cole or Jamison Crowder. Both are set to be unrestricted free agents next spring.

Hopefully, the former Baylor product can find a way to get out of the dog house he currently resides in so he can still contribute this season. Although either way it seems like Mims is going to be here for the long haul and that should give every Jets fan a major sigh of relief.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Talented Jets WR Featured in Compelling Trade Proposal