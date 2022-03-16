Jets Trade 25-Year-Old to AFC Foe for Draft Pick: Report

As soon as the new league year officially kicked off on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 pm ET, Joe Douglas got to work.

The New York Jets traded away linebacker Blake Cashman to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice in 2023. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to share the news on social media.

The #Jets are trading LB Blake Cashman to the #Texans for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Douglas said he was willing to make a bold trade, but I’m not sure this is what everyone had in mind.

Although he got a great value for a player that was unlikely to make the roster in 2022.

Cashman initially entered the league as the No. 157 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Minnesota.

Unfortunately, the injury issues that plagued him in college followed him into the pros.

In three seasons Cashman has yet to complete half a season, let alone a full campaign:

Missed 35 games

49 combined tackles

Blake Cashman never played more than 7 games in a season with the #Jets. He had 5 (!) different stints on the IR in only 3 years. That’s hard to do. Amazing Douglas got anything for him. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) March 16, 2022

You can fault Douglas for a lot of things during his tenure as the general manager of the Jets, but one thing that can never be questioned again is his ability to maximize trades.

Mike Maccagnan drafted Blake Cashman in the fifth round in 2019. Three years later, despite Cashman not showing anything at any point, Joe Douglas is able to get back … a sixth-round pick. Pretty wild. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2022

The rest of Twitter celebrated getting quite frankly anything for the youngster via trade.

JOE DOUGLAS GOT A DRAFT PICK FOR BLAKE CASHMAN 😭 #Jets https://t.co/kLGcb5ZPGE — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) March 16, 2022

If you simply search for Blake Cashman on Twitter you’ll find even more takes on this wizardy.

LB Blake Cashman has played 14 games in three seasons due to injuries. Joe Douglas keeps turning spare parts into draft picks. https://t.co/VjuXAYrTst — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 16, 2022

