Jets Trade 25-Year-Old to AFC Foe for Draft Pick: Report

As soon as the new league year officially kicked off on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 pm ET, Joe Douglas got to work.
The New York Jets traded away linebacker Blake Cashman to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice in 2023. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to share the news on social media.
ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!
A Fantastic Value Deal
Douglas said he was willing to make a bold trade, but I’m not sure this is what everyone had in mind.
Although he got a great value for a player that was unlikely to make the roster in 2022.
Cashman initially entered the league as the No. 157 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Minnesota.
Unfortunately, the injury issues that plagued him in college followed him into the pros.
In three seasons Cashman has yet to complete half a season, let alone a full campaign:
- Missed 35 games
- 49 combined tackles
Joe Douglas Is a Freaking Wizard
You can fault Douglas for a lot of things during his tenure as the general manager of the Jets, but one thing that can never be questioned again is his ability to maximize trades.
The rest of Twitter celebrated getting quite frankly anything for the youngster via trade.
If you simply search for Blake Cashman on Twitter you’ll find even more takes on this wizardy.
Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!
READ NEXT: Jets Team Captain Bolts to NFC on Juicy $28.5 Million Contract: Report