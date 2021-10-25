Jets Trade for Former Super Bowl MVP, Address QB Position

The New York Jets didn’t wait long to answer their quarterback question.

Late on Monday evening, the green and white executed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring back veteran Joe Flacco.

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson on the shelf for the next two to four weeks with a PCL strain, it looked like the Jets would be handing the keys of the franchise to inexperienced backup Mike White.

While he performed admirably in the 54-13 blowout vs the New England Patriots, White didn’t show enough to hold down the job.

The Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft choice. That pick has a chance to become a fifth-rounder based on playing time incentives, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This seems strange on the surface because the green and white did everything in their power not to sign a proven veteran when they had chances this offseason. Now the worst-case scenario presents itself with the rookie out and less than 24 hours after the injury the Jets have already made a move?

Especially after Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh sung the sweet praises of backup Mike White during open availability with the media on Monday.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh explains why the coaching staff felt so confident in QB Mike White (@MikeWhiteQB) during the offseason & why they felt like they didn’t need to go out & sign a vet: #TakeFlight #CINvsNYJ #NFL pic.twitter.com/78JJcHXpZT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 25, 2021

This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.

