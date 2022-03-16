Jets Have Locked Down a Veteran QB for Zach Wilson: Report

Jets Have Locked Down a Veteran QB for Zach Wilson: Report

Zach Wilson Jets

Getty New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throwing a pass versus the Miami Dolphins.

The New York Jets have finally found their veteran backup quarterback.

Joe Flacco has signed a one-year deal for $3.5 million. JL Sports, Flacco’s agency, was the first to share the news on social media and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided the financial terms of the contract.

Locked in QB2


Prior to this announcement, Zach Wilson was the only quarterback under contract for the Jets ahead of the 2022 season.

Now with this move, they have their primary backup locked in.

Gang Green originally acquired Flacco via trade on October 25 for a conditional sixth-round draft choice from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets made this move after their young gunslinger went down with a PCL strain.

In the first three games, after he was acquired, Flacco served as the backup quarterback to Mike White and Josh Johnson.

All in all, he appeared in two games and started in one of those (Week 11 versus the Miami Dolphins):

  • 338 passing yards
  • Three touchdowns to zero interceptions
  • 64.3 percent completion percentage

What Does That Mean for White?


In other relevant news, the Jets have placed “the original round tender” on White. That will pay him $2.6 million for the 2022 season, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

White unlike Flacco is a restricted free agent.

If another team attempts to sign the 26-year-old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season), the Jets will have “the right of first refusal.”

If they choose to match a potential offer, Gang Green keeps White. If they allow him to leave the Jets will receive a fifth-round draft choice in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

White originally entered the league as the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Another possible outcome, as Connor Hughes of The Athletic noted on Twitter, the Jets could carry all three quarterbacks into training camp and the preseason. If White shows some pop, they could then flip him to a quarterback-needy team for a future draft choice.

Don’t be surprised if several NFL teams get into the mix for White this offseason.

The contract number for the 2022 season is super manageable and the price would be a day three pick (fifth-rounder). With that in mind, several teams are interested in him and that could manifest itself over the coming days and weeks.

