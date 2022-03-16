Jets Have Locked Down a Veteran QB for Zach Wilson: Report

The New York Jets have finally found their veteran backup quarterback.

Joe Flacco has signed a one-year deal for $3.5 million. JL Sports, Flacco’s agency, was the first to share the news on social media and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided the financial terms of the contract.

Joe Flacco back to the Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Locked in QB2





Play



The Jets Zone: Free Agency Frenzy reacting to every signing & exit Boy Green goes LIVE on The Jets Zone podcast talking all things New York Jets! – Reacting to every single signing and every player who left – Answering your LIVE free agency questions/comments Make sure you like the video on YouTube and hit that subscribe button! 2022-03-16T15:02:43Z

Prior to this announcement, Zach Wilson was the only quarterback under contract for the Jets ahead of the 2022 season.

Now with this move, they have their primary backup locked in.

Gang Green originally acquired Flacco via trade on October 25 for a conditional sixth-round draft choice from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets made this move after their young gunslinger went down with a PCL strain.

In the first three games, after he was acquired, Flacco served as the backup quarterback to Mike White and Josh Johnson.

All in all, he appeared in two games and started in one of those (Week 11 versus the Miami Dolphins):

338 passing yards

Three touchdowns to zero interceptions

64.3 percent completion percentage

What Does That Mean for White?





Play



49ers Insider: Jets got a BADASS in the trenches with Laken Tomlinson Boy Green was joined by Akash Anavarathan who covers the San Francisco 49ers for Niners Nation: – Who is Laken Tomlinson? – Can he flip from LG to RG? – Why he will be a CULTURE guy for the New York Jets? – What Gang Green fans need to know about him! Make sure you… 2022-03-15T19:26:53Z

In other relevant news, the Jets have placed “the original round tender” on White. That will pay him $2.6 million for the 2022 season, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Jets are giving QB Mike White the original-round tender ($2.6 million), per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 16, 2022

White unlike Flacco is a restricted free agent.

If another team attempts to sign the 26-year-old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season), the Jets will have “the right of first refusal.”

If they choose to match a potential offer, Gang Green keeps White. If they allow him to leave the Jets will receive a fifth-round draft choice in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

White originally entered the league as the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Another possible outcome, as Connor Hughes of The Athletic noted on Twitter, the Jets could carry all three quarterbacks into training camp and the preseason. If White shows some pop, they could then flip him to a quarterback-needy team for a future draft choice.

Source confirms the #Jets have given Mike White an original-round tender. Monetary value is $2.54 million. Quarterback room all back together again: Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco. Good training camp & preseason from White & maybe the #NYJ can flip him for a draft pick — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2022

Don’t be surprised if several NFL teams get into the mix for White this offseason.

The contract number for the 2022 season is super manageable and the price would be a day three pick (fifth-rounder). With that in mind, several teams are interested in him and that could manifest itself over the coming days and weeks.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Team Captain Bolts to NFC on Juicy $28.5 Million Contract: Report