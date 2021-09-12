Jets’ Week 1 Inactives Help Clear up Multiple Questions at Panthers

We are less than 30 minutes away from New York Jets football baby!

Before we kick off the 2021 regular season, some clerical work. Each week Gang Green will declare six inactive players that will remain on the 53-man roster. ESPN’s Rich Cimini detailed the Jets selections for Week 1.

Jets inactives: WR Keelan Cole, CB Jason Pinnock, RB La'Mical Perine, RB Josh Adams, DT Jonathan Marshall and LB Quincy Williams. Without Cole, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith and Braxton Berrios could see increased action.https://t.co/A55YEpy5ug — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 12, 2021

There are some big names on this list, but not too many surprises. In fact, Cimini himself actually predicted that these six would be chosen on September 11.

Let’s dive into why Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh selected these candidates.

Keelan Cole & La’Mical Perine Sidelined by Injuries

The two major names on this list are wide receiver Keelan Cole and running back La’Mical Perine. The latter has been injured since the last week of training camp but Cole picked up a knee injury this week.

Both will end up missing the initial game of the 2021 season, and although he’s not listed, keep in mind that Jamison Crowder is out with a positive COVID-19 test as well.

That means that you should see plenty of Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith at wide receiver, as well as starters Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

As for running back, if you’re wondering why Josh Adams was signed from the practice squad only to be listed as inactive by Douglas, that makes two of us! My guess is that the Jets were concerned that a franchise like the Baltimore Ravens might try and steal Adams due to all their injuries at running back.

3 Developmental Defenders

The other three Jets that were selected all had something in common, they are defensive players that appear to need some more time to develop.

Out of the trio, Jason Pinnock has the highest status within the franchise as a fifth-round draft pick, although Quincy Williams was drafted higher by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The cornerback has not clicked like he was expected to in this system, so the healthy scratch isn’t all that surprising.

Williams on the other hand just got here, so he probably needs some time to learn the playbook. The Del’Shawn Phillips practice squad promotion makes a lot more sense with Quinnen Williams’ brother inactive.

Finally, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall is the final name on the list. The final Jets draft pick of 2021 has always been touted for his athleticism but his game could use some fine-tuning. Marshall really struggled against the run during the preseason, although he looked ferocious as a pass-rusher.

If he can improve against the run in practice, he might get a look at some point this season. As for Pinnock and Williams, I do expect them to play sooner rather than later.

