Jets Work out 6-Foot-5 Weapon & CFL Hybrid at Tight End: Report

The New York Jets must add to the tight end room in 2022 and apparently, they’re willing to look all over to find some pass-catching talent.

On January 25, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported: “The Jets worked out Canadian WR/TE Jevon Cottoy today, source said. Cottoy (6-5, 230) had 39 catches for 519 yards and 3 TDs last season for the CFL’s BC Lions. More workouts scheduled.”

It appears Joe Douglas is getting a head start on free agency by diving into the Canadian Football League pool. It’s unclear if Cottoy has a future with Gang Green but this news alert from Pelissero is notable for a few reasons.

Cottoy Workout Aligns With Trend

The 6-foot-5 CFL star, Cottoy, has never actually played a football game in America. He received some interest from NFL teams in 2021, working out for the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Michael Reilly connects with Jevon Cottoy, who breaks a tackle and finds his way into the end zone! pic.twitter.com/5oIgJL0qcg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 12, 2021

Although Cottoy played some wide receiver for the BC Lions, he would take on a hybrid tight end role at the NFL level. This follows a recent trend around the league that Douglas has kept his eye on.

The Jets already signed back former wide receiver Lawrence Cager to a futures deal this winter, but as a tight end after his recent position change. They have also looked into converts like Jordan Matthews under the new administration.

Even 2021 rookie Kenny Yeboah sort of fits that mold, despite playing TE in college. None of these guys work best as in-line blockers and it deviates from last year’s offseason plan at the position — signing Tyler Kroft, retaining Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco.

While Robert Saleh has made it clear that the Jets are looking for dual-threats at the position, it appears that they are also searching for more pass-catching prowess. Cottoy totaled 905 receiving yards and four touchdowns in two CFL seasons (30 games). 452 of those yards came after the catch.

Even if the Canadian is just the next in a long line of offseason workouts, he signals a shift in strategy for the Green & White. And as Pelissero put it: “More workouts scheduled.”

Jets Could Blow up TE Position in 2022

Not only could we see an overhaul at tight end in 2022 — we should see one from Douglas and Saleh. This position was putrid last year and tearing the entire thing down might be the smartest move.

Kroft is a free agent that you could let walk while Griffin and Wesco are cut candidates that could save you some cap space.

A Griffin release would relieve $3.208 million. Wesco would only save an extra $965,000. If you’re looking to start fresh with Yeboah and some new faces, these cuts would be no-brainers for Douglas.

The only other TE currently on the roster — besides the aforementioned Cager — is Brandon Dillon, who the Jets retained on a futures deal on January 10.

If they choose to, Douglas and Saleh can begin with a virtual clean slate at the position. That’s something a majority of fans would welcome this spring.

