$72 Million QB Delay Could Prevent Aaron Rodgers, Jets Trade

There could be some trouble in paradise for the New York Jets.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was scheduled to address the media on Thursday, March 16. The two-time Super Bowl champion agreed to a massive three-year deal for $72.5 million with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

However, the Raiders decided to postpone his press conference until Friday, March 17. Las Vegas did not provide a specific reason for why the presser was postponed, per The Athletic.

That has spurred plenty of rumors on social media on what this latest development could mean.

Could a New Team Enter the Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes?

Aaron Rodgers was the big rumor that emerged on social media after Jimmy G’s presser got delayed by the Raiders.

A fan openly asked on Twitter, “are the Raiders still in on Rodgers?”

During a March 15 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that several teams were interested in his services this offseason.

He strongly hinted that the Raiders were one of those squads and a main reason why was his relationship with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

A-Rod said that he plans on playing football in 2023 and his intention is to do so with the Jets, but this new wrinkle could throw a wrench into those plans.

If the Raiders and Jimmy G deal falls through, suddenly Las Vegas could be thrust back into the quarterback market.

Jets and Packers Unable to Finalize Trade for QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers revealed in a public forum that he has every intention of playing for the Jets next season and that was a major step. However, there is still more work that needs to be done.

A-Rod’s massive contract must be figured out. Which side will be eating an insert amount of it? In addition to that, proper trade compensation must be doped out between the two squads.

The Jets and Packers have been discussing a Rodgers trade since before the Super Bowl and yet they haven’t been able to come to terms over a month later.

The latest plot twist in this epic staredown saga is the threat of dragging this thing out.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports said Green Bay “feels no compulsion to blink” in these trade negotiations with the Jets.

“Per a league source, the Packers are willing to wait until the draft to trade Rodgers,” Florio explained in a column posted on Tuesday, March 14. “If that’s what it takes to get what they want.”

If the Jets don’t step up and pay the Packers the price they’re looking for, perhaps Green Bay could explore another drastic tactic.

That could include opening up trade conversations with another desperate team, like the Raiders, to create a potential bidding war.

Both the Jets and Packers have pieces of leverage and it is in both parties’ best interest to hammer out a deal.

However, if this drags on for too long and the Raiders end up entering the fray pending this mysterious unexplained Garoppolo situation, the Jets could potentially lose out on a four-time NFL MVP.