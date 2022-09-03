Jets’ $3.5 Million Free Agent Investment Has Been ‘a Godsend’

The New York Jets have had quite the game of musical chairs at the quarterback position.

A starting quarterback hasn’t started an entire season since Ryan Fitzpatrick back in 2015. That means Gang Green has been forced to call upon a slew of backup quarterbacks to step up to the plate over the years.

Long story short, it hasn’t gone well but heading into 2022 there is newfound hope about their QB situation.

Insider Is Loving What He Sees

With Zach Wilson sidelined for an indeterminate period of time, the Jets have turned the keys of the franchise over to the elder statesman, Joe Flacco.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated described the situation as “a godsend” for the Jets:

“Joe Flacco is the quarterback for now, and he’s been a godsend for the Jets and Zach Wilson—the coaches drove the decision to keep him this year because of what he’s meant to both the team collectively and Wilson individually. Bottom line, things were pretty up and down for Wilson last year. He even battled a case of the yips (which is why John Beck was hired midseason), and his confidence absolutely needed restoring. Flacco helped him get there, and there’s great value in that. And there’s great value, too, in the Jets getting to turn to Flacco through September while Wilson heals up.”

This offseason the Jets re-signed Flacco to a one-year deal for $3.5 million. It seems like the money was well spent both on and off the field.

The savvy veteran had developed a reputation around the league as a stubborn former starter that wasn’t excited about serving in a mentor role.

There were a lot of war stories in Baltimore with the Ravens (Lamar Jackson) and then similar stories in Denver with Drew Lock of choppy waters.

However, he has turned over a new leaf in New York.

Wilson and Flacco have a weird father-son relationship. They have been willing to help each other out and that has been paramount for the young former BYU passer in his transition to the NFL.

Taking a Peek Ahead

By all accounts, Wilson is right on schedule with his rehab from a bone bruise and meniscus surgery. However, the Jets are going to be overly precautions in his return.

According to doctors that are way smarter than me, the real troublesome issue is the bone bruise. From those that I’ve talked to, if you rush that back it could linger all season and cause other issues.

Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas haven’t revealed much about his timetable although they did say that for Wilson to return he would need a full week of practice.

The coaching staff will be able to hide it if they so choose next week with limited media coverage. So we might not know a true determination until the Friday before the game.

With everything, we do know it is likely that Flacco will be the opening day starter. Funny enough it’ll come against the team that he spent the first 11 years of his career with highlighted by a Super Bowl championship.

Those NFL schedule makers are pretty good. They released this thing back in May and it conveniently works out that Flacco just happens to be playing his old team, Baltimore, in Week 1 for another revenge game.

