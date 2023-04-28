Jets New Draft Pick Goes Viral for Unique Look

The New York Jets have invested in its offensive line.

With the No. 43 overall pick in the second round, Gang Green selected Wisconsin Football offensive lineman Joe Tippmann. Shortly after hearing his name called, Tippmann met with the media and it caused quite a stir.

Joe Tippmann. Now that looks like an offensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/Ag3jYDnvNk — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 29, 2023

General manager Joe Douglas emphatically stated that Tippmann has the “best mullet” in the entire draft and he even went as far as naming it, “Wisconsin Waterfall.”

#Jets GM Joe Douglas just called new center Joe Tippmann's mullet "The Wisconsin Waterfall" + "best mullet in the #NFLDraft right now" 🤣🤣🤣#TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023

Gang Green Got the ‘Best Center’ in the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger called Tippmann the “best center” in this year’s draft during an appearance on Jets Overtime Special.

He wasn’t the only one who felt that way, NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic also ranked Tippmann on top of his center list in The Beast draft guide.

The former Wisconsin product is 22 years of age and brings rare size to the center spot. He measured in at the 2023 NFL combine at 6-foot-6 and weighed in at 313 pounds.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein was really impressed with a variety of his traits heading into this draft:

High football IQ with [an] ability to make calls and adjustments

Plus athlete

Fluid

Tippmann was at Wisconsin since 2019 and was a full-time starter for two seasons (2021, 2022).

One thing he will bring to the table is some country strength. At his Wisconsin Pro Day, Tippmann locked in 30 bench press reps of 225 pounds that would’ve been tied for the fifth-best mark at the NFL combine.

WOAH MAMA: new #Jets center Joe Tippmann (@JoeTippmann) is bringing that mullet strength to New York! He had 30 bench press reps of 225 pounds at his Pro Day 😳 🎥 @BadgerFootball #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/yldF6vX1L4 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023

Competition Is the Name of the Game for the Jets in 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed in the post-day two draft presser that it’ll be an “open competition” between Tippmann and veteran Connor McGovern.

McGovern has served as the starting center for Gang Green over the last three seasons. He has been rock solid and reliable appearing in 48 out of 50 possible games.

However, New York seriously explored other options this offseason before ultimately deciding to bring McGovern back in the latter stages of free agency.

When you look closer at the numbers, McGovern took a massive discount to come back. The veteran originally signed with the Jets at a $9 million evaluation during the 2020 free-agency period. This time around he is only set to make $1.9 million.

Connor McGovern's contract details, per source: 1 year, $1.915M

$1.25M guaranteed

$750,000 signing bonus There are no other bonuses or incentives. A surprisingly small contract. McGovern made $9M per year on his last deal with the #Jets. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 26, 2023

In other words, new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is well-protected from an interior perspective.

If McGovern starts he can hold down the fort until the youngster is ready. Or on the other side, Tippmann can grab the job and be the guy for the foreseeable future. If an injury were to occur, McGovern has proven to be a rock solid steady guy in the middle of the line.