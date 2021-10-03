Jets Waive Fan Favorite, Prep for Season Debut of 3 2020 Draft Picks

Earlier in the week, we found out that New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis would be activated ahead of Week 4 based on quotes from Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich.

On October 2, Joe Douglas made things official, activating safeties Sharrod Neasman and Davis. In a corresponding move, fan-favorite running back Josh Adams was waived.

We’ve activated DB Ashtyn Davis and DB Sharrod Neasman. Additionally we’ve elevated OL Isaiah Williams to the active roster and waived RB Josh Adams. 📰 https://t.co/N7x44exfLP — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2021

The Jets will also elevate versatile offensive lineman Isaiah Williams from the practice squad, a veteran that some have called for to start in place of Greg Van Roten. Being that the franchise only had 52 men on the roster before this transaction, the exchange evened them up at 53 (elevations don’t count towards the active roster).

We already know that Davis is likely to debut in Week 4, but two fellow 2020 draft picks could be right there alongside him. The first is a man that fans have called for all summer, wide receiver Denzel Mims.

The Baylor product will be active for the first time all season according to head coach Robert Saleh. “Denzel will be active this weekend,” he said, “he’s going to get some opportunity, hopefully, he takes advantage of it and we’re expecting him to, he’s stacked up a third consecutive week of great deliberate practice, he’s really getting comfortable within the offense so we’re excited to see him get his [opportunity].”

NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the statement from Saleh on October 2.

Jets’ WR Jamison Crowder, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Titans, per source. Jets’ WR Denzel Mims also will be active for the first time since Week 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2021

With WRs Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith as confirmed injury absences for Week 4, this would make sense. The only other option was a Vyncint Smith practice squad promotion and that would have been another huge slap in the face of Mims.

The third is Adams’ direct replacement, running back La’Mical Perine. The 2020 fourth-rounder is expected to join the second and third-rounders according to The Jet Press.

Likely means La’Mical Perine will be active, #Jets will probably try to stash Josh Adams on their PS. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was claimed. It’s why they kept him on the active roster to begin with — other teams had interest. https://t.co/rjewYudPce — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 2, 2021

They called Perine’s debut “likely,” adding that the “Jets will probably try to stash Josh Adams on their [practice squad]” if he’s able to pass through waivers.

The Green & White’s 2020 draft class had such high expectations, but things have yet to materialize. Mekhi Becton has been stalled by injuries at every turn, Jabari Zuniga is currently on the practice squad, James Morgan is with the Carolina Panthers, Cameron Clark and Braden Mann are currently injured, and the three above have yet to appear in a game this season.

Bryce Hall is the outlier, flourishing as the Jets’ top cornerback in 2021. If Davis, Mims and Perine can make real contributions this year, it would do a lot for Douglas’ reputation as a good drafter, which has certainly taken a hit.

Will the Jets Lose Adams?

Douglas has seesawed Adams from the practice squad to the active roster throughout his entire career. The running back was with the Jets’ general manager in Philadelphia when he was the Vice President of Player Personnel.

He followed Douglas to New York, where he caught the eye of fans. Unfortunately, Adams never seems to catch the eye of his coaching staff. Despite a productive yards per carry clip in 2020 and preseason of 2021, the former undrafted prospect always seems to get passed up for another rusher.

In this case, it’s Perine but in the past, it’s been players like Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage and Ty Montgomery.

With all the injuries at running back around the league, it wouldn’t be a shock if Adams is claimed this time around. The former Notre Dame product deserves a chance to shine, and it seems unlikely that he’ll get one with the Jets.

