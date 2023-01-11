The New York Jets have a chance to change history.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum proposed a potential trade idea that is so crazy it just might work:

Chicago Bears receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 75 overall)

Jets receive: quarterback Justin Fields

Jets Could Land QB Justin Fields to Compete With Zach Wilson

Play

Video Video related to proposed trade sends jets 23-year-old ex-first round qb 2023-01-11T21:02:37-05:00

Back during the 2021 NFL draft, there were a lot of Jets fans who preferred the team selected Ohio State QB Justin Fields instead of BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Ultimately the Jets were infatuated with Wilson’s talent and potential and they went in that direction. Now two years later they could have a chance for a do-over.

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and there are two schools of thought.

Chicago could trade that pick to a quarterback-needy team and receive a blockbuster haul to build around Fields as their QB of the future.

Or perhaps they can select a new QB1 in 2023 and trade Fields to the highest bidder.

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said he would have to be “absolutely blown away” to take a quarterback with the first overall pick.

By making this statement Poles has opened the door for a potential Fields trade.

The former Ohio State product is only 23 years of age and he will turn 24 by the start of the 2023 season. He still has two more years left on his $18 million rookie contract plus the fifth-year option for 2025.

Tannenbaum explained on ESPN’s Get Up that Fields has a chance to be a “good, maybe a top-10 quarterback.”

Justin Fields Would Be an Interesting Piece of Clay for Jets

Fields isn’t a perfect prospect. He has certainly shown some flaws during his first two years in the NFL.

In 27 games he has thrown for 4,112 passing yards and owns a 24-touchdown to-21 interception ratio through the air.

With that being said, the former Ohio State quarterback has also shown flashes of brilliance.

On the ground, Fields has accumulated 1,563 rushing yards with 10 scores. He has averaged over 6.7 yards per rush.

There are enough raw tools to work with that if he is paired with the right coaching and talent around him he could explode.

With the Jets, he would have a true No. 1 wide receiver in Garrett Wilson and an explosive running back behind him in Breece Hall.

Fields proven ability on the ground will force defenses to respect it which should open up even more lanes for Hall.

Since this proposed trade didn’t include Wilson, the two former first-rounders would be set to compete against one another in 2023.

There would be a lot of talent in the room, but a lot of unanswered questions.