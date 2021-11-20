NYS Governor Kathy Hochul Provides Jets Knockout Punch After Bills Rout

It’s bad enough when the New York Jets are the butt of people’s jokes outside of the tri-state area but now they’re getting insulted on home soil.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul took an unwarranted shot at the old punching bag franchise during her speech at the Association for a Better New York at the Midtown Hilton in Manhattan according to Jake Lahut of Business Insider.

Incoming Friendly Fire!

The Buffalo native and known Bills fan, Hochul, must consider the Jets a New Jersey franchise based on her sense of humor. Without even considering her allegiances to Gang Green, the new Governor of New York fired one off at the hip while discussing state infrastructure spending.

She stated: “I know the Jets know a lot about infrastructure because they’ve been rebuilding for 50 years.”

Woah, shots fired! Talk about a good way to lose some votes next election. In case Governor Hochul forgot, the majority of the state’s population comes from the NYC area, not Buffalo.

At the same time, you can’t blame her for taking a cheap shot. The Jets 45-17 performance against Hochul’s Bills was downright pathetic.

Bills to the Jets pic.twitter.com/ogyVu4qQyT — Al Hughes Dukes (@Alsboringtweets) November 14, 2021

Franchise “savior” Mike White threw four interceptions and wide receiver Corey Davis coughed the ball up on a fumble to make it an even five turnovers in the rout. The Jets defense wasn’t much better, allowing 366 yards passing and 139 yards rushing for six total touchdowns.

Gone Are the Days of Broadway Joe

When head coach Robert Saleh was hired, the hope was that he would bring passion, professionalism and legitimacy to this franchise once again. So far, despite his best efforts, nothing has changed.

When the state’s governor is using a team with New York in the name as a punchline, that’s how you know things have gotten bad. The days the Jets ran New York City under the star power of Joe Namath seem like a fairytale or an urban legend to younger fans like myself.

We may not have been beaten down by as many years of failure as the members of the Green & White faithful that watched Broadway Joe and Weeb Ewbank win a title, but we’ve also never tasted triumph. The closest us younger fans have ever come to victory was Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez, and those two seasons were but a brief respite during a couple of decades of losing since the Johnsons have taken over the organization.

It’s been rough and comments like Hochul’s don’t make things any easier. We’re all just waiting desperately for some sort of light at the end of the tunnel.

Is that Joe Douglas, Zach Wilson and Coach Saleh? Or are we no closer to winning than we were half a century ago?

