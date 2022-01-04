Jets WR Attempts to ‘Steal’ Football Back From Child After TD [WATCH]

Nothing ever comes easy with the New York Jets. Even if a player hands you a touchdown ball after a celebration, you must now be wary that they’ll try and take it back.

You heard me right. A viral clip began circulating the Twittersphere after running back Ty Johnson rammed the ball in for six against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

Take a look in slow motion.

Keelan… WHY?

Sadly, this is another “only the Jets” type of moment as wide receiver Keelan Cole jumps up into the stands, attempting to palm the ball away from the unsuspecting victim.

Even more embarrassing, the small child in NYJ gear fends him off! I mean, credit him for a textbook running back protect-ball grip as Cole comes up empty on the strip.

The bizarre turn of events also made its rounds on Tik Tok as a hysterical NFL fan narrates the insanity (via Twitter).

Are we going to talk about Keelan Cole jumping into the stands and stealing this football from a kid? 😭#Jets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/D7lMs1Twia — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) January 3, 2022

“And look at the kid! Look at the kid!” The man in the video screams with laughter as the wide-out tries to snag the ball back.

The only question we fans can fathom in situations like this is — why? Cole is known to be one of the most charismatic and fun-loving members of the team, so this is especially surprising coming from him.

There had to be a reason. Some explanation to justify this cringe-worthy act, right?

Optimism on Cole Has Soured

The Jets beat will have to ask Cole about the matter next time he takes the podium but with one game left to go, the world may never know what the wide receiver was thinking.

It had no career or record relevance toward Johnson as far as I can tell — his fourth TD of the season, second on the ground. There are only three somewhat plausible explanations I can even come up with.

Maybe Cole thought it would be the touchdown drive that vanquished Tom Brady in his final game at MetLife Stadium? Which would be ambitious in the third quarter.

Maybe he saw the Bucs fan next to the child holding the football and thought an out-of-towner was the recipient? Who cares, they’re kids.

Or, maybe it was simply an ill-advised practical joke from a notably goofy athlete.

Whatever the reason was, stuff like this is never remembered fondly by fans.

Cole is also a free agent in 2022 and with the way things are going, he may not return. Earlier in the campaign, the former Jacksonville Jaguar seemed like a shoo-in for an extension as a glue guy who had been overperforming in a minor role.

Now, it’s hard to see any way he returns without taking a steep pay cut from his 2021 deal. Cole signed a one-year contract with the Jets worth $5.5 million last spring.

At the time, word was that GM Joe Douglas attempted to acquire the wide-out via trade, and that added fuel to the fire of a potential long-term marriage. I could still see Cole returning but not at $5.5 million per year.

He does seem to be well-liked in the locker room, providing decent depth in a pinch, but this past bunch of weeks without Corey Davis and Elijah Moore have proven that Cole is no more than a reserve. He has not surpassed two receptions in a game since Week 9 and his greatest number of yards over that span was 35 against Tampa Bay.

