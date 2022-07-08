Jets Youngster Calls out NFL Analyst Snub on Twitter

Last summer, the New York Jets defensive line was praised by NFL analysts and reporters as the franchise’s greatest strength heading into the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, that thought never truly came to fruition after injuries to Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, as well as lackluster campaigns from Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins among others. In the end, the Jets’ D-line was no better than the rest of the defense — poor.

Well, here we are again in July and this NYJ defensive line is receiving some hype for the second-straight year. This time, it was a Jets teammate who provided the juice on social media.

Yeboah Touts Defensive Line

Pro Football Focus posted a graphic on July 7, highlighting the “top position group” in the NFL for each area of a football team (besides quarterback and tight end). At defensive line, analyst Ben Linsey chose the Los Angeles Rams, who flaunt Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson.

Needless to say, this feels like a solid choice considering Donald is arguably the best D-lineman in the entire sport by a wide margin. Jets’ second-year tight end Kenny Yeboah used it as an opportunity to stand behind his teammates, however, and you can’t fault the young man for that either.

“Mannnnn have they not seen our d line?!?” Yeboah commented.

Mannnnn have they not seen our d line?!? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/FPdEPbi5H7 — Kenny Yeboah (@Kenny_Yeboah84) July 7, 2022

On paper, Yeboah has a point. The Jets defensive line runs 17 deep and almost every one of those players could find their way onto an NFL roster with a decent training camp.

They are; Williams, Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Micheal Clemons, Rankins, Curry, Bryce Huff, Jacob Martin, Solomon Thomas, Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall, Tim Ward, Jabari Zuniga, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Bradlee Anae and Tanzel Smart.

Outside of the rookies, there isn’t a player in this group that doesn’t have NFL experience and most of them have started at some point in their careers. It’s a ferocious-looking group, no doubt about it, and with Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich coaching it up, there’s no telling what this unit can accomplish.

A top-10 ranking is certainly within reach but a No. 1 selection before camp? Sorry Mr. Yeboah, but there’s just no way that’s happening.

More Notable Snub at Tight End

Ironically, there’s only one NFL position where the Jets may have an honest shot at a No. 1 ranking and it’s Yeboah’s. For some reason, PFF did not list their top TE room but Gang Green might suddenly showcase the deepest in the entire league.

Sure, there’s no Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Mark Andrews in this group but the Jets do roster five or six legitimate options at the position.

C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin are both above-average starters and they could see a lot of time playing alongside one another in double-tight end sets. Then you have one of the best-graded rookies in the draft class in Jeremy Ruckert.

Beyond that, you have a dynamic pass-catching threat like Lawrence Cager and Yeboah himself. The former priority UDFA is a big-play target with a quality skill set on both special teams and as a blocker out in space. Speaking of blocking, Trevon Wesco is no headliner but he’s a top-notch battering ram that can clear holes at only 26 years old.

If Yeboah truly wanted a No. 1 ranking for the Jets, maybe he should look in the mirror. The youngster has reportedly had a “tremendous” spring and he could parlay that into a roster berth in late August.

