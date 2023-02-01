Proposed Trade Sends Jets $35 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl QB in 2023

A new name has entered the conversation for the New York Jets this offseason at the quarterback position.

Max Dible of Heavy on Sports presented a very interesting trade proposal that could work out for both sides:

Minnesota Vikings receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall)

New York Jets receive: quarterback Kirk Cousins

Making the Vikings-Jets Trade Pitch for Kirk Cousins

Dible said the Jets are “among” the best trade candidates for Cousins’ services this offseason.

He argued that the former four-time Pro Bowler could elevate the Jets to “contender status” with his mere presence.

The pitch is the Jets are better than we thought they were at this stage of their evolution. So you better strike while the iron is hot and maximize your opportunities with this young talented core.

While the team has been connected to some sexier names, Cousins could prove to be a really solid consolation prize if the team misses out on a guy like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cousins is 34 years of age and will turn 35 ahead of the 2023 season. He is on a one-year deal for $35 million that runs through the upcoming year.

Dible believes that a two or three-year contract extension would likely be part of “any deal” this offseason with another team.

The veteran passer might not get the credit he deserves around league circles, but the stats speak for themself.

Cousins has completed 66.8 percent of his passes, thrown for over 37,140 passing yards, and owns an outstanding 252 touchdown to 105 interception ratio.

Some Bad Blood Between Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and the Jets

Cousins may be a perfectly reasonable quarterback that could put the Jets in contending status. However, there is one clear hurdle both sides would have to overcome.

Back during the 2018 free agency period the Vikings and the Jets appeared to be the final two teams left in the Cousins sweepstakes.

Gang Green’s brass reportedly offered a three-year deal for $90 million fully guaranteed. Cousins would later make a documentary revealing some behind-the-scenes details from that offseason including using the Jets to get more money out of the Vikings.

By all accounts, it seemed like Cousins had zero interest in ever joining the Jets but he pretended like he did so Minnesota would increase their offer which they eventually did.

As the #Jets prepare to play the #Vikings this week don’t forget that Kirk Cousins USED NYJ in free agency back in 2018 to up Minnesota’s offer & then made a documentary about it 🤨: 🎥 @NFLUK #TakeFlight #SKOL pic.twitter.com/kkXA6yvR7a — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 29, 2022

A lot of Jets fans are still miffed by this and it came back to light ahead of the Jets-Vikings Week 13 matchup during the 2022 season.

Perhaps all is fair in love and war and during free agency conversations.

Another twist in any potential Cousins deal is the fact that he has a no-trade clause in his contract. If he were to be dealt this offseason, as is proposed, Cousins would have to sign off on any deal for it to become official.

The Vikings are in a weird purgatory where they aren’t good enough to win a championship but not bad enough to have a top pick.

Gang Green has a talented roster but they need a quarterback who can galvanize the team and take them to the next level. It is fair to wonder if Cousins is capable of being that guy for a team because so far in his career he hasn’t proven to be.