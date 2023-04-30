Jets Leave Door Open for Return of Former $54 Million Defender

The New York Jets are open to bringing the band back together in 2023.

General manager Joe Douglas was asked if the door is still open for veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to return in 2023.

“We’re going to keep the door open to the possibilities of adding good players at any position, linebacker included.”

#Jets GM Joe Douglas said at the post #NFLDraft presser that the team will "keep the door open" for Kwon Alexander (@kwon) to return to the team in 2023. 👀#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/MXc068vRHM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2023

Kwon Alexander Was an Important Piece to the Jets Puzzle

The 28-year-old who will turn 29 before the start of the 2023 season delivered for the Jets in 2022.

The former $54 million linebacker joined the Jets for relative pennies ($1.27 million) on August 2, 2022.

Despite joining the team so late in the process, Alexander quickly ascended up the depth chart and became a key cog for the team.

The former LSU product appeared in all 17 games and made 12 starts. That was the first time Alexander started a full season since 2016.

Alexander totaled 69 tackles, recorded .5 a sack, secured six tackles for loss, and forced a fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, he improved in every major category outside of coverage grade from 2021 to 2022:

63 overall

63.6 run defense

73.6 pass rush

58.5 coverage

At the beginning of the offseason head coach Robert Saleh said the goal was to retain as many defenders from his top-five unit last season.

Alexander was excited to cash in on his career year, yet the offers he was looking for never came. The talented linebacker remains a free agent as we head into the thick of the offseason.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.