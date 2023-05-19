Pro Bowl Free Agent Hints at Potential Signing With Jets

A big clue may have been dropped on social media by a New York Jets free agent.

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander released a new song and shared it on Instagram, “new b**** from New York City all she know is the Jet!”

Throughout the song, it featured multiple references to “Jets.” Alexander was also doing the popular celebration by Jets players where they spread their arms and take flight like a plane.

Free agent LB Kwon Alexander (@kwon) released a new song that features some #Jets chatter/references & he does the #TakeFlight celebration ✈️ 🧐 🎥 kwon pic.twitter.com/LEKiIxFWBS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 19, 2023

More Kwon Alexander-Jets Hints, Social Media Reacts

On Wednesday, May 17 Alexander teased his new track on his Instagram story. Cali Jets on Twitter reposted it to Twitter and said, “Idk if this has significance but come home Kwon!”

Kwon Alexander teasing his new track that has #Jets lyrics. Idk if this has significance, but come home Kwon! pic.twitter.com/VEDI3haNXq — Cali (@CaliJets) May 17, 2023

Alexander retweeted the post on his timeline which further fueled speculation.

SIGN HIM @nyjets WTF ARE WE DOIN???? @kwon NEEDS TO COME HOME https://t.co/7OjBsl8H3x — 518 Gaming (@518__Gaming) May 19, 2023

A fan implored the Jets to sign Kwon, “sign him @nyjets [tagging the official Jets Twitter account] WTF are we doin???? @Kwon [tagging Alexander’s official account] needs to come home.”

The only information I got from this is that he should stick to hitsticking slot receivers https://t.co/nUQmPKaZix — Tony Vegas (@lazydouchebag) May 19, 2023

“The only information I got from this is that he should stick to hitsticking slot receivers,” one social media user said.

Lol great player but terrible artist lol god damn — kevin Cabral (@JetNation1991) May 19, 2023

Another fan called him a “great player but [a] terrible artist.”

An Interesting Jets-Le’Veon Bell Flashback

A Jets fan tweeted, “getting flashbacks to Le’Veon Bell’s album release when we were looking for clues in the lyrics.”

Getting flashbacks to Le’veon Bell’s album release when we were looking for clues in the lyrics 😂 — The Dude (@thebigwachowski) May 19, 2023

Back when he was a free agent in 2019, Bell released a rap album in the month of March at midnight.

NFL fans scoured through his song trying to find clues in his lyrics of where he would play next. Ultimately he joined the Jets on a four-year $52.5 million contract.

If this song release by Alexander leads him back to the Jets, fans will hope that it has a better result than Bell’s tenure in New York.

He only lasted a season and a half and is considered among the biggest free-agent busts in team history.

Alexander just completed his first season with the Jets in 2022. He was fully healthy across a complete NFL season for the first time since 2016.

Despite joining the team so late in the process, on August 2 of 2022, Alexander quickly carved out a role. He joined the Jets in tremendous shape, ascended the depth chart, and became a key leader for the team.