Jets in Danger of Losing $1.1 Million Starter, Visiting AFC Squad: Report

The New York Jets could be losing a key cog on the defensive side of the ball.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on Monday, May 15 that veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander is making an official visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jets’ free-agent and former Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander is visiting the Steelers tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023

Alexander played on the Jets last season for $1.12 million, per Spotrac.

Jets Could Lose Kwon Alexander in 2023

A few hours after Schefter tweeted that update, Alexander tweeted a pair of eyes emoji for the internet to interpret.

👀 — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) May 15, 2023

Derrick works for All Steelers of FanNation and he called the Alexander scheduled visit “interesting.”

He bluntly said if Alexander leaves without a deal “it’s probably over” in reference to a contract happening.

Kwon Alexander visiting the Steelers is interesting. Pittsburgh still turning over every stone to get their inside linebacker room overhauled. Medicals will be key and if those check out, a cheap signing could happen. If he leaves without a contract, it’s probably over… — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) May 15, 2023

Daniel Valente who used to cover Pittsburgh for Steelers Depot said the team “need[s] depth at linebacker.”

I was shocked to find out Kwon Alexander is still only 28 years old. Steelers need depth at LB. Alexander is far from his Pro Bowl form but he started 12 games for the Jets last year & only missed 5.5% of his tackles, a career low, per PFR. https://t.co/p7iMqA9QtB — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) May 15, 2023

Josh Carney of Steelers Depot reiterated that point in a column posted on Monday, May 15.

“Inside linebacker is a rather big area of need, at least from a depth perspective, for the Steelers as there’s very little proven depth behind free agent signees Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb.”

Alexander is only 28 years of age but he will turn 29 before the start of the 2023 season.

Jets and Steelers Have the Same Problem

The same criticism by the Steelers analyst could be made about the Jets.

Beyond CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams, New York has zero proven entities at that linebacker position.

Do the Jets need a third linebacker? Sure Alexander could plug right into the lineup and be a key cog, as he was in 2022.

However, an even more important question is what happens if Mosley or Williams goes down with an injury? What is the Jets’ plan for that very realistic scenario?

Last year Gang Green was berated with injuries but most of them came on the offensive side of the ball and more specifically along the offensive line.

Normally injuries are the kind of thing that sort of balances out.

The Jets outside of very rare exceptions were incredibly healthy on the defensive side of the ball. If that injury bug bites them at linebacker, the Jets could quickly fall into a very bad situation.