Jets Land $245 Million All-Pro QB in Monster Trade Proposal

The New York Jets are ready to go all in at the quarterback position.

Connor Hughes of SNY said the one “wildcard” this offseason is Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I would not rule out if he’s made available because things are starting to get a little funky down there in Baltimore is Lamar Jackson. If he’s made available and the Ravens are willing to listen to offers, the Jets will do everything they can to position themselves to make a very very very compelling offer for Jackson.”

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright listed the Jets among a few NFL teams that are “very much monitoring” the situation this offseason because they feel like it could be a “possibility.”

Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated said one trade scenario that could make sense is flipping Jackson for “multiple first-round draft picks.”

The Jets hold the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Although they don’t have the extra picks that they have had over the last few years, so they’d have to mortgage the future to pull off a trade of this magnitude.

The #Jets will hold the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 #NFLDraft @tankathon #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Gfh9RN7Bxc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2023

The Jets Would Be Ready to Compete for a Super Bowl Title With Lamar Jackson

Hughes said the Jets weren’t in the sweepstakes for superstar Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022.

One of the reasons why is the team didn’t believe it could afford the luxury of surrendering multiple draft choices and a bag of money to acquire a quarterback. They didn’t believe they would be able to compete with the roster that would be left over.

Hughes said that mentality has changed:

“That is no longer the case. The Jets have a team right now that they believe is ready to compete. They are a quarterback away and if a quarterback is available on the trade market like Lamar Jackson that is going to cost a lot they will pay that pretty penny to get someone like that.”

The #Jets will be first in line if Lamar Jackson is made available & I like their chances. This isn’t line when #NYJ didn’t pursue Deshaun Watson (pre-allegation). They’re a Super Bowl contender with a QB. pic.twitter.com/xJsPanClXM — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 8, 2023

Jackson is 26 years of age and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, there is a zero percent chance he reaches the open market.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Ravens plan on slapping the “exclusive rights franchise tag” which will cost them about $45 million fully guaranteed. It will be used as a placeholder to negotiate a long-term deal or to execute a blockbuster tag-and-trade.

Spotrac’s market value projections have Jackson landing a six-year deal worth a total of $245 million. That would pay him just under $41 million annually which would make him the seventh highest-paid quarterback in football.

Although there is a strong case to be made he will want even more money than that on a per-year basis. The one wrench that has been thrown into all of this is Watson receiving a five-year $230 million deal fully guaranteed.

There is no question that Jackson is eyeing that deal and hoping to land something very similar. It seems like the Ravens haven’t been willing to go there which has opened up the doors of speculation for a possible tag-and-trade scenario this offseason.

Lamar Jackson Could Be Unlocked With the Jets

Jackson has accomplished a lot of things during his five years in the NFL.

He won an NFL MVP award, has two Pro Bowl nominations, was voted an All-Pro, and led the league in passing touchdowns back in 2019.

Whether it has been through the air or on the ground, Jackson has made his presence known:

12,209 passing yards

101 passing touchdowns to 38 interceptions

4,437 rushing yards

24 rushing touchdowns

All of that is wildly impressive but the scary thing is if Jackson was inserted on this Jets roster in 2023 it would immediately be the most talented team he has ever played with.

If Jackson was able to put up those numbers with those old Ravens teams, what do you think he could do on the Jets?

Gang Green has Garrett Wilson who proved he is a true No. 1 wide receiver. He played with four different quarterbacks in his rookie season and still had a record-breaking season.

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson just had a ridiculous season at 22 years of age playing w/ 4 different QBs in 2022: 🏈 83 receptions (8th most ever)

🏈 1,103 receiving yards (16th most ever)

🏈 4 touchdowns (4th most by a rookie ever)#TakeFlight @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/DgqxSDfIfI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2023

Wilson has a chance to become the first Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jets franchise history. Of course, if running back Breece Hall never got hurt earlier in the year he likely would have won it.

With weapons like that available on this Jets offense, Jackson could be unstoppable.

When you pair that with a top-five defense in the NFL, the Jets can afford to surrender a bag of money and draft picks because they have a good enough all-around team.