NFL Veteran Laughs About Jets QB Situation, Unusual Circumstance

The New York Jets will be starting their third different quarterback and fourth overall when they face off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Most NFL teams play only one passer the entire season and maybe two if an injury occurs, so this situation in New York is pretty rare and unique.

So much so that a veteran was asked about the Gang Green quarterback carousel and provided a very honest assessment on the current landscape.

During Friday’s open availability with the media offensive tackle Morgan Moses was asked about what it is like to have four quarterbacks playing in one season?

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Moses couldn’t hold back his laughter stating, “sorry to shoot you in the foot right now, but I’ve probably averaged about four quarterbacks per year in my career. To me, it’s nothing different than I’ve seen before.”

While that may sound hyperbolic on the surface, when you look at the stats he wasn’t kidding.

Moses spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Football team before joining the Jets this offseason. During that span, he played with 10 different starting quarterbacks (including the postseason) from 2014 through 2020.

Over the last three years he has intimate experience with this particular situation:

2018 (four quarterbacks started at least one game)

2019 (three QBs)

2020 (four QBs)

The Current Landscape in Week 11





The Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of BYU. After starting the first six games of the season he got injured in the second matchup versus the New England Patriots.

The official diagnosis was a sprained PCL that would put him on the shelf between two and four weeks, (we are in the midst of that fourth week being missed).

In his stead, the green and white turned to relative unknown Mike White to hold down the fort. The 26-year-old started three consecutive games for the Jets but was benched this week in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

The former Super Bowl MVP will be starting against the Dolphins, the news was first broken by Cimini and later confirmed by head coach Robert Saleh.

With that, the Jets will have a chance at history on Sunday. If Flacco throws just one touchdown pass, the Jets will become only the second NFL team in the last 20 seasons to have four different players throw multiple touchdown passes in the first 10 games (the other team was the 2015 Texans).

Wilson, White, and Johnson already have multiple touchdowns while Flacco only has one to date.

The team is extremely optimistic that Wilson will be able to return to the lineup in Week 12 when the Jets travel to play the Houston Texans.

Saleh said on Friday that his knee is structurally okay and that it’s all about confidence. He has been “progressing well” and has gotten both individual and scout team work in during practice.

