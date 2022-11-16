Jets Linked to Possible Reunion With Ex-$42 Million Starter: Report

The New York Jets are working on a potential family reunion midseason.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Gang Green is hosting offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for a workout today.

Reunion: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the FA OL who completed his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, is working out for the #Jets today, source say. The Good Doctor, who opted out in ‘20 to fight on the front lines of the pandemic, could sign to the NYJ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gJ3GZ4ZMck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2022

Rapoport confirmed that LDT “completed his residency program” and is ready to return to the NFL.

Jets Adding Some Beef to Protect QB Zach Wilson

The Jets originally acquired LDT ahead of the trade deadline last season.

Gang Green sent backup tight end Daniel Brown in exchange for the former Super Bowl champion in a rare player-for-player swap with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Duvernay-Tardif had a no-trade clause and picked the Jets so he would have the best opportunity to play in some games. After taking a week to learn the playbook, the big man immediately ascended into the starting lineup.

LDT ended up appearing in eight games and started the final seven games of the season.

He was in the last leg of his five-year $42 million contract he signed with the Chiefs. At the end of 2021, he became an unrestricted free agent and instead of signing with an NFL team, he took a mini-break to go to his other job as a doctor.

Now that mission is complete he is ready to return to football. Rapoport said he “could sign” to the Jets practice squad if the workout goes well.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s New Path With the Jets

When LDT was originally acquired by the Jets it didn’t take him long to jump into the starting lineup. Thankfully the green and white made plenty of renovations to the offensive line since the last time LDT was here so that won’t be necessary this time around.

Duvernay-Tardif turned 31 this past February and has played in 68 games during his six-year career.

In theory, LDT could sign onto the practice squad, reacclimate himself to the scheme and get in football shape. Then when he’s ready, LDT could jump to the 53-man roster to be the primary backup to Nate Herbig at right guard.

However general manager Joe Douglas has been adamant since he was hired back in 2019 that you can never have enough depth. That is especially true on the offensive line where the Jets have been hit the hardest during this 2022 season.

So far this year the Jets have been forced to place five starting offensive linemen on injured reserve:

The Jets already announced that Becton and AVT have been lost for the season. Fant was eligible to come off of IR weeks ago but head coach Robert Saleh already stated he won’t practice this week so that situation appears incredibly murky.

Thankfully Mitchell returned to practice this week which means he is closer to returning which should help out the situation at right tackle. Brown could have been lost for the season if he opted for surgery following his shoulder injury, but the veteran refused to go out that way.

Since being placed on IR ahead of Week 1, Brown has started in five consecutive games on the blindside and has done a remarkable job.