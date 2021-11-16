Former Jets RB Le’Veon Bell Speaks Publicly on Ravens Release

The New York Jets are a miserable 2-7 through the first 10 weeks after choosing to enter the 2021 season with the youngest roster in the league.

For fans, the only hope to cling to is the promise of better days ahead. “My promise to fans is that this is going to flip, I know it in my heart,” voiced head coach Robert Saleh this week.

Of course, there’s always the small silver lining that our “exes” that got us into this mess aren’t exactly killing it either. Mike Maccagnan and Adam Gase are currently unemployed, Jamal Adams is leading the Seattle Seahawks franchise to a last-place finish — and a top 10 draft pick for the Jets — and Sam Darnold and Robby Anderson aren’t doing much better in Carolina.

Add one more name to the list, running back Le’Veon Bell, a pricey free-agent bust from Maccagnan that the Green & White are still paying for in dead cap.

Ravens Release Le’Veon Bell

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler: “The Ravens have released Le’Veon Bell, per source… Bell played in five games for Baltimore with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.”

The Ravens have released Le'Veon Bell, per source. Bell alluded to this on his social media. Bell played in five games for Baltimore with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 16, 2021

With a golden opportunity laid out for him in one of the best rushing attacks in football, Bell was outperformed by fellow veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman after the Ravens suffered a litany of injuries at the position. Undrafted rookie out of BYU, Ty’Son Williams, has also rushed for more yardage this season.

These stats are a far cry from Bell’s days as a Pittsburgh Steeler, or even as a Jet for that matter. The superstar held out his final campaign in black and yellow because he knew his position had a short shelf-life in the league, and he was confident he deserved a larger payday.

It turns out Bell was right, although even he never would have guessed that his career would be on life support just two years after inking a long-term deal in New York. With the Steelers in 2017 (before his holdout), the dynamic ball carrier ran for 1,291 yards. Since then in three seasons combined, Bell has run for 1,200-flat.

Bell’s Message to Fans

Moments after Fowler dropped the news, Bell chose to address it on his personal Twitter account.

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

He tweeted: “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here, to say the least, I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be [Black heart emoji, purple heart emoji]. I appreciate Eric [DeCosta] & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called [a] Raven.”

You have to wonder what’s next for the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Opportunities like Baltimore don’t just fall out of the sky and the running back position is getting younger every day.

Bell might have one or two chances left. After that, who knows.

