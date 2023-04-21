Massive $52 Million Ex-Jets Free Agency Bust Unofficially Retires

One of the biggest free agency busts in New York Jets history is apparently done with football.

Le’Veon Bell revealed in an interview with Karisa Maxwell of Sporting News that his football chapter is closed for good.

“There hasn’t been a time where I was like dang bruh I just want to go play football now. Football I’ve got that in my rearview. I’m not really worried about football right now just because I can’t if I’m worried about boxing.”

Le’Veon Bell Didn’t Deliver on His Jets Contract

After the former Michigan State product sat out the entire 2018 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers he became an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The Jets didn’t hesitate to sign the former All-Pro to a four-year deal for $52.5 million featuring $27 million in guarantees.

Gang Green and its fans had massive expectations for the star running back. The hope being his ability to affect the game on the ground and through the air would provide opposing defenses someone to gameplan for.

For a variety of reasons none of that ever came to fruition.

Bell lasted a season and a half appearing in 17 games. He rushed for 863 yards, scored three touchdowns, and only averaged 3.3 yards per clip. Bell caught 69 receptions for 500 receiving yards and caught one touchdown.

Gang Green ended up cutting bait in the middle of 2020 and the veteran bounced around the league as a backup over the next two seasons.

Most recently the 31-year-old has transitioned from the gridiron to the boxing ring.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.