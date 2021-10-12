Jets Trade Rumors: 2 Super Bowl Contenders Named Landing Spots for Marcus Maye

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the New York Jets have some business decisions to make.

They currently sit at 1-4 as they head into their bye week and it seems inevitable that they’ll miss the postseason for an 11th consecutive season.

Normally once you reach a certain point of the season you either become a buyer or a seller. Right now it seems like the green and white are leaning towards the latter.

Coincidentally enough Gang Green has a mercurial star safety that would be open to a move and apparently several teams would be interested if he became available.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared some NFL trade deadline nuggets in his column on Monday morning and there seems to be some buzz around Jets’ safety Marcus Maye.

Fowler continues to hear that Maye would “welcome a move to a contender” and called him a “prime player to watch at the deadline.”

The former Florida Gator is in the midst of a franchise tag contract at a $10.6 million salary.

On top of his pending free-agent status: Maye is 28 years old, is coming off some legal issues, and has already made it known through his agent that a change of scenery wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

The veteran safety has been dealing with an ankle issue the last couple of weeks that has held him out but Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh believes he’ll return after the Week 6 bye.

While on the Jets’ side of the coin, they’re 1-4 and in last place in the AFC East.

Unfortunately, the team and the player are on completely different timelines and it would behoove the green and white to seriously consider a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The safety position, in general, is undervalued by most of the league not named the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite that, there are two Super Bowl teams to watch that could make sense as potential landing spots for Maye according to Fowler.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are 4-1 and are an obvious Super Bowl contender with Tom Brady at the helm. Tampa has been dealing with an array of injuries to the backend of their defense and a fit would make sense.

Also former Jets head coach Todd Bowles, now the defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay, knows Maye’s strengths and weaknesses and how he’d fit in his defense.

Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams have never been shy about making a splash. They’ve acquired all forms of superstar talent over the years in Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Cooks, and most recently Matthew Stafford. Maye would simply be another feather in the Rams’ cap.

On top of their aggressive personality, they also have a total disregard for draft ammunition.

The Rams haven’t made a first-round pick since 2016 when they took Jared Goff first overall and they won’t have one again until 2024 because of the Stafford trade.

While Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas can never have enough draft picks. This smells like a potential perfect pairing ahead of the deadline.

