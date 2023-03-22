New $6.5 Million Jets Signing Issues 5-Word Message on Expectations

The New York Jets have big plans for its newest addition via the free-agent market.

On Wednesday, March 22 ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the green and white had agreed to terms with Mecole Hardman on a new deal.

Adam Schefter quote tweeted that report and shared some additional commentary, “the Jets now add a player to run jet sweeps, and more.”

The Jets now add a player to run jet sweeps, and more. https://t.co/uKpXCsjnEt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Moments later the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver responded, “way MORE than jet sweeps!”

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

Mecole Hardman Brings New Element to Jets Passing Game

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the former Chiefs wideout was attractive to the Jets “because of his speed.”

He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine back in 2019. That was the fourth-fastest overall time of any prospect and the second-fastest among wide receivers.

When you look at the other wide receivers on the roster, they simply don’t compare with their 40-yard dash times:

Even a fraction of a second can make all the difference at the NFL level. Hardman’s elite track-like speed makes him an incredibly dangerous weapon in every facet of the game.

Another thing that was incredibly attractive to the Jets was his versatility according to Rosenblatt’s column.

The former Georgia product has a history of playing both in the slot and on the outside. Rosenblatt says according to the analytics it is “a pretty even split.”

That is something Hardman has in common with another Jets free agent wide receiver addition. Lazard is another player that has “proven capable of excelling in the slot and outside”, per Rosenblatt.

Mecole Hardman Will Be a Souped-up Version of Braxton Berrios

Hardman is set to replace Braxton Berrios in the lineup for the Jets. He is younger, slightly taller, and brings a different level of speed.

The former Miami product was clocking in at 4.44 for his 40-yard dash, per Jets X-Factor. Hardman on the other hand ran his at 4.33.

Let’s just say the jet sweeps are going to hit you a little bit differently in 2023.

Last season Hardman scored two rushing touchdowns so the threat of an end-around is always on the table.

Since 2019, the only wide receiver to average more yards after the catch per reception than Hardman (8.3) is San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel (9.5), per ESPN Stats and Information. That’s some pretty elite company.

Since 2019, the only WR to average more yards after the catch per reception than Hardman (8.3) is Deebo Samuel (9.5). https://t.co/ZYAWmGvcMo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2023

Hardman can be the new gadget guy, bring a deep threat to the offense, and quite frankly change the game for the Jets’ offense.

Mecole Hardman and his speed are coming to the Jets ♨️pic.twitter.com/FVwRIonYHW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 22, 2023

Social media had some great reactions to the Hardman-Jets pairing.

The jets are not playing around lol — Kerry Rhodes (@Kerry25Rhodes) March 22, 2023

Former Gang Green safety Kerry Rhodes said, “the Jets aren’t playing around lol.”

Gotta say, for some reason this has me fired up!!! Guy has 2 rings for a reason… — The Guru (@Betzingis1) March 22, 2023

Another fan pointed out Hardman’s championship hardware, “gotta say, for some reason, this has me fired up!!! Guy has two rings for a reason…”

I’m using the jets madden 24 — Tay🥷🏾 (@DOGASSTAY) March 22, 2023

Tay said on Twitter something I’m sure we were all thinking, “I’m using the Jets [in] Madden 24.”

Jets winning the super bowl confirmed — VOLS DEEP (@VolsOG) March 22, 2023

Another fan said the “Jets winning the Super Bowl confirmed” after this signing.

Braxton Berrios replacement — ZFARM (@ZFarm__) March 22, 2023

Another fan mentioned something we did already: Hardman is now the “Braxton Berrios replacement” on offense.