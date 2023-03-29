Jets Projected to Decline $13 Million Extension to First Rounder

The New York Jets have to decide on Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option following the 2023 NFL draft.

Brad Spielberger of PFF predicted that the team will decline that $13 million contract extension.

“Becton showed so much promise as a rookie, earning a 76.0 pass-blocking grade and a 73.9 run-blocking grade while displaying rare athletic ability. Unfortunately, he’s played a total of 48 snaps over two years since, and the Jets’ continued investment at the tackle position could be a signal they don’t have a ton of long-term faith in Becton.

This may be a tough decision, but especially now that these options are fully guaranteed, we’ll lean toward New York taking its chances here and viewing a potential breakout 2023 from Becton as a good problem to have down the road.”

Joe Douglas Comments on Mekhi Becton’s Jets Future

The 23-year-old initially entered the NFL as the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He was Joe Douglas’ first official draft selection as the general manager of the Jets and likely holds a very special place in his heart.

However, this is a business and not a family cookout. Douglas channeling his inner- Sonny Weaver Jr must “do what’s best for the team.”

“So we have time, we have time to submit that,” Douglas told a group of reporters at the NFL annual league meetings on Tuesday, March 28. “We’ll address that after the draft.”

If the Jets decline that option, 2023 will become Becton’s contract year and he would be set to reach unrestricted free agency during the 2024 offseason.

On the other hand if Gang Green accepted that option they would have the former Louisville product under contract for the next two seasons. However, it is important to note that the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed.

If Becton were to get hurt, the Jets would still owe him that full $13 million salary for the 2024 season. That reality could weigh heavily on the Jets as they consider what decision to make.

Over the last two calendar years, the big man has only appeared in 48 snaps in a Jets uniform.

Jets’ Mekhi Becton Goes Viral for Celebrity Workout Photo [LOOK]

Becton hasn’t let the offseason speculation affect him over the last couple of months.

The talented offensive lineman has been constantly posting videos and photos of his shredded physique on social media.

The latest one caused quite a stir on Tuesday, March 29. Becton posted a photo with former bodybuilder and well-known celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger. Also featured in the photo was former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The photo seemed to be taken in a gym and Becton included the caption, “just cooling with some GOATS!”

Just coolin with some GOATS!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XqB3BZkjIO — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) March 28, 2023

Schwarzenegger replied to the online post saying, “it was great meeting you, my man!”

It was great meeting you my man! — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 28, 2023

The Jets Zone said, “man the sight of Mekhi Becton TOWERING over freaking Schwarzenegger and Francis Ngannou is crazy lol.”

Sometimes it is easy to forget how large of a man Becton is, especially when you put him next to other big-time athletes in different sports.

Man the sight of Mekhi Becton TOWERING over freaking @Schwarzenegger & @francis_ngannou is CRAZY lol https://t.co/SOAFaCy774 — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) March 28, 2023

By all accounts, Becton appears more motivated than ever this offseason to prove the doubters wrong. Regardless of what the Jets do with his fifth-year-option, this is a pivotal year for Becton.

If he dominates he’ll either be heading to unrestricted free agency to receive life-altering money or he’ll receive the franchise tag. Even if the fifth-year-option is exercised he’ll be in a position to demand a fat contract extension from the Jets next offseason.