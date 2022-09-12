Jets Playmaking Stud Reminds NFL He Ain’t Going Anywhere

The demise of New York Jets running back Michael Carter was greatly exaggerated this offseason.

When Gang Green surprised everyone on the second day of the draft by selecting Breece Hall out of Iowa State, it raised a lot of eyebrows. He instantly became the highest drafted running back by the organization in over 31 years.

Hall ascended to the top of the Las Vegas leaderboard as an instant Offensive Rookie of the Year contender. Despite the pops from MC1 in 2021, it seemed like most of the fan base had written him off in favor of the brand new toy.

However, a harsh reality was dished out after the season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Michael Carter Is a Freaking Stud

Play

"We Got To Do Better" | Michael Carter Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL RB Michael Carter speaks to the media following the team's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-09-11T23:19:09Z

When the Jets’ offensive starters rolled out onto the field after receiving the opening kickoff a familiar face was in the backfield and he stayed there throughout the game.

MC1, the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, kept making plays.

He led the team in rushing versus Baltimore with a 60-yard effort on 10 carries for an impressive six yards per clip average.

Then MC1 provided veteran Joe Flacco a nice outlet throughout the game as a receiving option. He caught seven passes for 40 more yards and was targeted nine times.

All in all, Carter contributed 100 total yards from scrimmage and put the NFL on notice that he isn’t going anywhere.

Something that popped last season during his rookie campaign and was evident during Week 1 is his refusal to go down on first contact.

Despite a minuscule stature at just 5-foot-8, 201 pounds MC1 always keeps his feet moving.

In 2021 Carter appeared in 14 games and started in 11 of those contests:

639 rushing yards

325 receiving yards

5.3 scrimmage yards per touch

Four total touchdowns

This Is Going to Be a True 50-50 With Breece Hall

Play

Video Video related to jets playmaking stud reminds nfl he ain’t going anywhere 2022-09-12T08:24:29-04:00

So what about Hall?

He only had six carries on the day for 23 yards and ended up losing a fumble. The former Iowa State product did find ways to contribute in the receiving game with six catches for 38 yards.

The debut was lackluster, however, his destiny is written in stone. Hall inevitably is going to get more shares of the rock as we progress through the season.

You don’t make draft history, the way the Jets did, and leave this young man on the bench. However, I think MC1’s performance just reminded everyone that Hall might not be the true bell-cow this season that everyone thought he was going to be.

To put it bluntly, the Jets are dealing with what the kids like to call a first-world problem. They have two uber-talented running backs that can both get the job done.

For whatever reason, they seemed to get away from running the football in the second half and that led to a variety of issues.

The bread and butter of this offense should be running the football. Rex Ryan would be proud.

The problem is the Jets have a lot of fun toys at wide receiver and that proved to be a forbidden fruit of temptation throughout the game. Unfortunately, the Jets’ offensive line because of all the shuffling around hasn’t settled in yet.

Which led to Flacco getting sacked three times (plus an intentional grounding) which put the team behind the markers. Once the trenches settle down in a few weeks, Gang Green will be able to really open up the playbook.

For the time being, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The combination of MC1 and Hall should be a lethal duo that provides a nice floor for this Jets offense moving forward.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: $45 Million Jets Star Could Be on ‘Roster Bubble’