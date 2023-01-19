Patriots Could Add Recently Fired Jets Coach: Report

A recently fired New York Jets coach could land on his feet with a divisional rival.

Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently said that free agent coach Mike LaFleur is the “leader in the clubhouse” for the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator position.

However, he said if that falls through LaFleur “would make sense” for the vacant offensive coordinator role with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick Could Use Mike LaFleur Against the Jets

On Thursday, January 12 head coach Robert Saleh announced that they were moving on from LaFleur after two seasons as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Saleh admitted that one of the reasons they came to the conclusion they did is because of the overwhelming interest LaFleur apparently garnered from around the league. The team wanted to allow him to “pursue” those opportunities.

One of those opps could be with Sean McVay and the Rams. Breer said the first domino to fall will be the hiring of a new OC on the west coast. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, LaFleur is “expected to land” on his staff.

The #Jets allowed Mike LaFleur as OC to explore other opportunities and heading to the #Rams in the same role is foremost among those potential opportunities he could snag soon. https://t.co/QGrdJGPoNj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2023

However, that deal hasn’t been signed nor has it been announced officially. So the ink is not necessarily dry there and that has left the door open for a team like the Patriots to come swoop in last second.

New England has their own OC vacancy to fill after the Joe Judge-Matt Patricia experiment failed in 2022.

LaFleur would be an interesting hire because he has intimate knowledge of the Jets from his two years there and a very close relationship with Saleh dating back over 20 years.

Social Media Reacts to Potential Mike LaFleur-Patriots Pairing

One Twitter user was scared of what LaFleur on the Patriots could entail, “imagine he goes to [New England] and f****** cooks us for the next decade.”

Jesussss could you imagine he goes to NE and fuckin cooks us for the next decade. — 🟢Green & White Militia⚪️ (@grahnbobby3) January 19, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “watch he’ll become one of the best [offensive coordinators] in the league.”

Watch he’ll become one of the best OC in the league — Matteo Romanello (@MatteoRomanell9) January 19, 2023

Others didn’t have the same feelings instead actually hoping he lands with the Patriots because “he sucks” and in theory, the Jets could potentially benefit from that.

Hopefully the pats land him cuz he sucks — Fire MLF (@fireMLF42) January 19, 2023

One fan was very transparent about his rooting interest. If LaFleur goes to the Rams, “I hope MLF does really well.” However, if he were to sign with the hated Patriots, “f*** off, MLF. You loser.”

A Twitter user said LaFleur was simply a “scapegoat for a s*** QB.” Instead, he decided to shift the blame to the former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

He was a scape goat for a shit QB https://t.co/ogYFU5NUrZ — Steve Bohen (@stevebohen) January 19, 2023

Another Twitter user called out Jets fans for being “impatient and ignorant” suggesting that LaFleur was a “way better offensive mind and play caller than y’all thought.”

He was a way better offensive mind and play caller than y’all thought. Can’t have nothing with this impatient and ignorant fanbase https://t.co/VQF1uniwey — 𝒯𝓎 😈 (@TyyyJets) January 19, 2023

Did LaFleur have perfect circumstances with an injured offensive line, a revolving door at quarterback, and a host of other missing pieces? Absolutely not, but how often do coaches have ideal circumstances?

A coach’s job is to make the best of the situation you’re given. LaFleur had some fun play calls during his two years, but at the end of the day, this is a results-oriented business.

In the final three games when it mattered most, LaFleur couldn’t get his offense to score a touchdown. When you have that level of incompetence someone has to pay the price and in this case it was LaFleur and several other members of his offensive coaching staff.