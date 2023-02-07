Jets Quarterback Predicted to Follow Mike LaFleur to Rams

A New York Jets quarterback could be heading across the country this offseason.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic did a joint piece with Jordan Rodrigue and was asked which pending Gang Green free agents could follow Mike LaFleur to the Los Angeles Rams.

The first name he listed was free agent QB Mike White.

A Natural Jets Connection Between Mike White and Mike LaFleur

After Rosenblatt named dropped White he wrote a little blurb to explain the rationale:

“If LaFleur had his way, he would’ve been the Jets’ starter all season. He’s a good fit for that system and would be an upgrade as a backup QB.”

He prefaced his answer that he doesn’t have an intimate knowledge of the Rams’ roster needs but listed some names of Jets free agents that he believes could consider a move to the west coast “in the right circumstance.”

After his answer, Rodrigue jumped in and said a White addition would be “really, really intriguing for the Rams” and added some context that the team is considering a complete “overhaul of their backup quarterbacks” which could open the door for White.

Earlier this offseason the Jets and LaFleur “mutually parted ways” allowing him to seek other opportunities. Not long after, LaFleur found a brand new offensive coordinator job with the Rams working under head coach Sean McVay.

Naturally, when coaches go to a new place they like to bring players from their past that are familiar with their schemes.

Mike White and Jets Could Mutually Part Ways in 2023

During exit meetings, White said he and the Jets organization had a mutual interest in reuniting.

However, a few developments may stop that from ever happening.

According to a new report from Rich Cimini of ESPN, it is believed that White will command between $4 million and $8 million per year on a new multiyear contract in free agency.

That would place him in the 21 to 33 range among the highest-paid quarterbacks in football.

On the surface that doesn’t seem impossible to manage however when you factor in the team’s planned pursuit of an expensive veteran quarterback, things become a lot murkier.

With Zach Wilson still very much in the picture, would White consider returning to the Jets on lesser money with an unclear opportunity? That seems hard to fathom.

Especially when a Rams’ opportunity could present itself with better weather, more money, a clear role, and familiarity with the scheme.

This may be a classic case where both sides understand where this one is heading and decide to go their separate ways in 2023.

The Jets have a lot of questions to answer at the quarterback position and it sure doesn’t seem like White will be a solution this time around.

Cimini admitted as much in that same report categorizing the future of White and the Jets as “complicated and cloudy.”

The former Western Kentucky product is 27 years of age and he will turn 28 ahead of the start of the 2023 season. This is the first time in his NFL career that he is set to reach unrestricted free agency.