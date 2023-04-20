For anyone doubting that the New York Jets will end up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a recent development should calm any nervousness.

During an audio interview on “The Crew” podcast with CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Jets free agent target and current Atlanta Falcons DL Calais Campbell revealed that Rodgers actually texted him with a bit of a recruitment pitch while he was deciding on where to sign. “Yo come on man, let’s go win a championship together,” Rodgers voiced according to the long-time NFL vet.

Campbell admitted that while it was “appealing having Aaron Rodgers text you” about a potential Super Bowl run, his gut was telling him to choose the Falcons — which he did. “I just had this gut feeling that Atlanta was a special place and the value I could bring would be most effective there [both on and off the field],” he explained.

WOAH: Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) revealed to @JosinaAnderson that #Jets made a nearly identical free agent offer that #Falcons did & Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) recruited him to NY over text, ‘yo come on man, let’s go win a championship together’ 🏆 👀 : 🎙 The Crew pic.twitter.com/9mkzt6MJC8 — Boy Green (@BoyGreen_25) April 20, 2023

Calais Campbell Says Jets Ponied Up ‘Equal’ Amount as Falcons

Play

Video Video related to jets free agent snub details aaron rodgers’ recruitment text 2023-04-20T14:02:13-04:00

Not only did Campbell detail Rodgers’ pitch, but he also noted that the Jets ponied up a fair offer — so fans cannot fault general manager Joe Douglas on this one.

“On a lower level, I had the [Miami] Dolphins and the [Philadelphia] Eagles make [offers that] I had to consider,” Campbell noted, adding: “The Jets made an equal offer, equal offer as the Falcons.”

In the end, Campbell came away with a one-year deal that paid $7 million in guarantees, as well as a $4 million base salary according to Over the Cap. His cap number — which includes bonuses — is $7.5 million with $7 million in dead money if the veteran is cut.

Based on what Campbell told Anderson, it’s safe to assume that the Jets offered an amount that was either very similar or identical. The only difference may have been the cap hit, which Douglas has typically been spreading out into future void years with new signings throughout the offseason.

Jets Countered With Quinton Jefferson Signing, Al Woods Potential

Douglas did address the defensive tackle position after Campbell politely snubbed the franchise for Atlanta, signing former Seattle Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson.

The interior pass rusher may not have the career accolades of Campbell, but he is seven years younger and signed for $4.25 million less in guarantees according to Over the Cap. That gives the Jets more flexibility at the position, just in case they’d like to bring in another veteran like Al Woods.

On April 14, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported that he “wouldn’t rule out” the fellow ex-Seahawk joining the Jets either before or after the draft. “Especially since [head coach Robert] Saleh likes to rotate his defensive linemen,” the NYJ media member reasoned.

Adding Jefferson and Woods to a D-line rotation that already flaunts Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart and Isaiah Mack — plus John Franklin-Myers and Micheal Clemons working inside on passing downs — would supply the perfect yin and yang combo that Gang Green is missing.

Jefferson is the pass rushing threat, while Woods is a lane clogger against the run. The two could rotate seamlessly with Thomas or Smart as the fourth D-tackle behind Williams.

The Jets could also draft a younger talent at the position, either in place of Woods or along with him if Saleh and Douglas prefer to enter training camp with options. Based on all of these factors, missing on Campbell most likely shouldn’t be a huge loss for the Green & White, but it is nice to hear that Rodgers is locked in on bettering what appears to be his future franchise.