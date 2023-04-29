Jets Legend Nick Mangold Sounds Off on New Center Joe Tippmann

The New York Jets added a key piece of the future in round two of the 2023 NFL Draft, Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann.

The promising interior offensive lineman is expected to take over as the first long-term answer at center since Nick Mangold retired — so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the NYJ legend took the time to shout-out Tippmann on Twitter after this selection.

Love the pick for the @nyjets with @JoeTippmann. Cant wait to see you in the middle. I know a guy who can get you some @seventyfourbbq. It’ll be waiting in your locker for you. — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) April 29, 2023

“Love the pick for the @nyjets with @JoeTippmann,” Mangold voiced. “Can’t wait to see you in the middle. I know a guy who can get you some @seventyfourbbq. It’ll be waiting in your locker for you.”

Joe Tippmann Has Nick Mangold-Sized Shoes to Fill With Jets

Mangold was a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler that started 164 games for the Jets from 2006 through 2016. For his efforts, he was recently inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor in 2022.

Fair or not, those are the expectations for Tippmann — who became the highest Jets center selected since Mangold on April 28.

Having said that, the former Badger certainly fits the mold. NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein referred to him as a “high football IQ [player] with [the] ability to make calls and adjustments.” He also has “strength to neutralize,” plus athleticism and NFL size (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) that is “taller than [the] average center” according to Zierlein.

wake up, it’s time to watch @JoeTippmann highlights pic.twitter.com/MqVfJSI0vr — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 29, 2023

Bleacher Report scouting highlighted Tippmann’s excellence “when pulling, wrapping and lining up targets on pin-pull.” In the run game, they added that Tippmann “efficiently works zone combo blocks; can adjust aiming points mid-play to account for post-snap movement, cover up the first level on overtakes and ricochet up to the second level to intercept linebackers on releases.”

Zierlein compared Tippmann to Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers, who started 23 games in front of Aaron Rodgers over the past two seasons after being drafted in 2021.