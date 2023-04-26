Jets Fans Erupt Over ‘Dirt Cheap’ Signing: ‘Joe Douglas Is a Savage’

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has done it again.

After waiting out a slow-developing free agent market at the center position, Douglas ended up re-signing three-year starter Connor McGovern — whose first contract with the franchise paid an average annual salary of $9 million per year. In 2023, he’ll earn a fraction of that amount.

“Connor McGovern’s contract details, per source,” tweeted out The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “1 year, $1.915M. $1.25M guaranteed. $750,000 signing bonus. There are no other bonuses or incentives.”

Jets, NFL Fans Applaud Joe Douglas for Connor McGovern Signing & Aaron Rodgers ‘Discount Double Check’

It’s hard not to like this move. McGovern was a reliable starter the past three years and yet, he agreed to return to New York near a veteran minimum amount. Needless to say, fans and reporters erupted over this news on social media.

“Dirt cheap contract for a solid veteran center,” commented New York Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

As for the fans, a Jets supporter voiced: “Wow this is a steal. I really like McGovern so I’m surprised it’s this low.”

“JD [Joe Douglas] is a savage 😆,” another fan laughed. And a third exclaimed: “Holy s*** that’s a great [number].”

The celebration didn’t end there. “Joe Douglas gets his center back for less than $2M,” one fan applauded. “Shouldn’t stop them from adding to the position, especially around that 112 pick [of the draft]. Jets have all 5 starters back in the fold for 2023.”

“John Michael Schmitz is still VERY much in play this weekend (love the contract tho),” another hyped. One user credited the Aaron Rodgers factor, stating: “The discount double check contract.”

Rodgers’ 2023 cap hit, in itself, is a massive win for Douglas and the Jets too.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus also called the deal “outstanding,” and former Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable admitted that he “figured it would be around 4 to 5 million” like the rest of us.

Finally, one popular retweet simply asked: “How the hell did they pull this deal off😂.”

Jets Insider Rumors Ben Jones Signing Still on the Table

During The Athletic’s April 24 edition of the “Can’t Wait” podcast, Rosenblatt had an unexpected note about rumored free agent target Ben Jones.

“I don’t necessarily think that they’re done at center,” Rosenblatt informed. “Like, I still think Ben Jones is a possibility actually.”

A lot of #Jets fans assumed after the team signed Connor McGovern that the Ben Jones dream was dead. NOT SO FAST MY FRIENDS! @ZackBlatt said on The Can't-Wait Pod, "I still think Ben Jones is a possibility." 👀 JUICY #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/KLmW3toKKe — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

At the time, this statement sounded a bit farfetched but after McGovern’s bargain contract was announced, it becomes possible. Keep in mind, the Jets still have cap space to clear to make room for Rodgers, so Jones isn’t signing anytime soon but it’s not totally out of the question after the draft.

Rosenblatt did admit that if the Jets select a center this weekend, that should also end any possibility of Jones coming to New York. After all, Douglas already brought in Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon on the interior offensive line this spring and McGovern plus a rookie should be enough to hold down the center role in 2023.

Anything more than that is overkill with two roster spots max that are typically allocated to the position. Either way, it’s a good problem to have and one less area of need for the Jets front office to worry about on draft night.