Ex-Jets WR Joins Ravens as New Weapon for Lamar Jackson

Ever since Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens, it has appeared more and more likely that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson will most likely stay put in 2023.

That, in itself, isn’t great news for the New York Jets — who still need a starting QB amid trade delays with the Green Bay Packers regarding Aaron Rodgers. The Ravens also profile as another strong playoff contender in a jampacked AFC conference, whether the Jets land Rodgers or not.

Along with Beckham, Baltimore added to their new-look offense — coached by former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken — again on April 19, signing a former Jets wide receiver that was with the organization from December of 2021 through December of 2022. NFL insider Aaron Wilson announced the news, tweeting that the “Ravens signed Tarik Black.”

This free agent acquisition was confirmed by the NFL’s official transaction notice.

Tarik Black Flashed With Jets During Training Camp

Black only recorded one catch with the Jets in 2021. The 10-yard first down was his only regular season contribution on offense, although he did also register a couple of snaps on special teams.

Despite that lack of a breakthrough with the active roster, the reserve pass-catcher flashed enough in training camp to earn a role on the practice squad in 2022. He hauled in four receptions for 47 yards during the preseason last summer.

Unfortunately, Black was eventually cut free toward the end of the year to make room for other positional needs. Now, he’ll get a fresh start with a Ravens team that’s typically hurting for wide receiver depth.

WR Xavier Smith Drawing Interest from Jets, 12 Others Ahead of NFL Draft

Wilson also reported that “Florida A&M @FAMUAthletics WR Xavier Smith [has] drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, per source, including: [Buffalo] Bills, [Carolina] Panthers, [Chicago] Bears, [Detroit] Lions, [Kansas City] Chiefs, [Las Vegas] Raiders, [Los Angeles] Chargers, [Los Angeles] Rams, [New York] Giants, Jets, [San Francisco] 49ers, [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers, [Tennessee] Titans… Caught 228 career passes for 2,893 yards [and] 25 scores.”

Smith is not a big-name draft prospect, but he could make for a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent — and he certainly has the attention of different NFL teams.

In 2022, Smith registered his second 1,000-yard campaign with 11 touchdowns and 1,021 receiving yards. The stats nearly matched a career-season in 2019, where he posted another 11 TDs through the air with 1,159 yards this time.

“Smith earned Shrine Bowl HBCU Offensive Player of the Week honors” in September of 2022.