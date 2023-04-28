Jets Extend 6-Year Veteran Ahead of Round 2 of NFL Draft

The New York Jets decided to take care of some housekeeping ahead of day two of the NFL Draft, coming to terms on a contract extension with the longest tenured Jet on the roster.
Player agency RSR Sports Management announced the news on Twitter, which was quickly followed by an article from Jets.com and team reporter Ethan Greenberg. “Congrats to client @THenny43 [Thomas Hennessy] in signing a four year contract extension [with the] @nyjets,” the agency shared. “Most guaranteed money for a long snapper in @NFL.”
The valued special teamer and veteran long snapper first joined the organization as an undrafted rookie prospect in 2017 (via trade), and has played for three different coaching regimes since then. Hennessy has never missed a game during his six seasons in the league.
Thomas Hennessy Gets 4-Year Re-Up With Jets
For those thinking, who cares about the long snapper? Hennessy — and most of the top long snappers around the NFL — play an underrated role on special teams after snapping the ball. And outside of special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, no one has been employed by this organization as long as Hennessy.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets LS has 14 career solo tackles with another six tackle assists — and you do typically see Hennessy get down the field on punt coverage to make stops. He’s also earned a PFF special teams grade above 70.0 in four out of his six campaigns, with two marks above 80.0.
Greenberg detailed his rise during the write-up with Jets.com:
“Hennessy (6-3, 246) enters his seventh NFL season, all with the Jets, continuing the position’s stability after Tanner Purdum snapped for seven seasons and James Dearth snapped for nine seasons before Purdum,” the team reporter began.
Continuing: “The longest tenured player on the Jets, Hennessy has started 98 consecutive games for the Green & White and has totaled 20 special teams tackles. He has officially not been charged with a fumble as a pro, which means he was never penalized by scorers for an errant snap on a field goal or punt.”
Greenberg added that the Duke product started with the Indianapolis Colts but was oddly traded to the Jets in August of his rookie summer. “Hennessy played high school locally at Don Bosco Prep, helping the Ironmen to three straight state titles,” he concluded.
Ironically, the high school “Ironman” has made a living in the pros as a real-life iron man at the position. The Jets will hope that consistent track record continues over the next four seasons.
Quinnen Williams Could Be Next Jets Extension
Fans were happy to see Hennessy get paid on social media, but many wondered if an extension for star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is on the way too.
It’s a fair question, considering Aaron Rodgers’ absurdly low cap hit in 2023 and some extra financial space that general manager Joe Douglas seems to be clearing with a plan in place. The Jets GM will still have to sign his new rookie selections, as always, but a Williams extension could be on the table after the draft.
Defensive tackles have been signing big deals all offseason, so the framework is certainly out there for both sides to take a look at.
Recently, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicted that Williams would end up making $130 million over five years, including $77.5 million guaranteed and an average of $26 million per year. After Heavy’s very own Paul Esden Jr. posted the key figures of the contract on Twitter, the game wrecker DT was actually caught liking the tweet.
Williams also retweeted a video clip of Douglas talking about his extension and the optimism that the NYJ front office has, quoting one word as his reply: “Optimistic.” He included a GIF of him sipping tea.
Since then, Williams’ Jets teammates have started up a hashtag that reads: “#ExtendQ.” We’ll continue to monitor any and all updates on this integral contract negotiation.