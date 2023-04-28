Jets Extend 6-Year Veteran Ahead of Round 2 of NFL Draft

The New York Jets decided to take care of some housekeeping ahead of day two of the NFL Draft, coming to terms on a contract extension with the longest tenured Jet on the roster.

Player agency RSR Sports Management announced the news on Twitter, which was quickly followed by an article from Jets.com and team reporter Ethan Greenberg. “Congrats to client @THenny43 [Thomas Hennessy] in signing a four year contract extension [with the] @nyjets,” the agency shared. “Most guaranteed money for a long snapper in @NFL.”

Congrats to client @THenny43 in signing a four year contract extension @nyjets. Most guaranteed money for a long snapper in @NFL pic.twitter.com/UubIRgCrUi — RSR Sports Management (@rsrsports) April 28, 2023

The valued special teamer and veteran long snapper first joined the organization as an undrafted rookie prospect in 2017 (via trade), and has played for three different coaching regimes since then. Hennessy has never missed a game during his six seasons in the league.

Thomas Hennessy Gets 4-Year Re-Up With Jets

For those thinking, who cares about the long snapper? Hennessy — and most of the top long snappers around the NFL — play an underrated role on special teams after snapping the ball. And outside of special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, no one has been employed by this organization as long as Hennessy.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets LS has 14 career solo tackles with another six tackle assists — and you do typically see Hennessy get down the field on punt coverage to make stops. He’s also earned a PFF special teams grade above 70.0 in four out of his six campaigns, with two marks above 80.0.

Greenberg detailed his rise during the write-up with Jets.com:

“Hennessy (6-3, 246) enters his seventh NFL season, all with the Jets, continuing the position’s stability after Tanner Purdum snapped for seven seasons and James Dearth snapped for nine seasons before Purdum,” the team reporter began.

Continuing: “The longest tenured player on the Jets, Hennessy has started 98 consecutive games for the Green & White and has totaled 20 special teams tackles. He has officially not been charged with a fumble as a pro, which means he was never penalized by scorers for an errant snap on a field goal or punt.”