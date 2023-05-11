Jets Garner Mic Drop Quote From Hall of Fame QB Amid Schedule Release

New York Jets fans can mark their calendars, Aaron Rodgers’ first start in uniform is scheduled for Monday, September 11 on ESPN (8 p.m. EST).

The 2023 anniversary of 9/11 makes a lot of sense for the highly anticipated Week 1 opener, and the opponent makes sense too. The Jets will play the division rival Buffalo Bills at home, in case you haven’t heard, and Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman joined ABC’s “Good Morning America” to discuss his initial broadcast assignment of the new year.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Aikman voiced in response to Jets-Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1. “It’s like you said, Aaron Rodgers was the story all offseason, he went where he was hoping to go and that’s the New York Jets — and immediately they’re a Super Bowl contender.”

How’s that for a mic drop quote from Aikman? Who is currently one of the more respected broadcasters around the NFL. He added that him and his crew are “really excited” to close out the opening weekend with such a key face-off.

Troy Aikman Expects Jets & Aaron Rodgers to Be ‘Really Good This Year’

During a recent spot with Rich Eisen on April 26, Aikman gave his immediate reaction to the Rodgers trade to New York.

“If Aaron Rodgers goes out and plays like the four-time MVP that he’s been, and then leads the Jets to a Super Bowl like Tom Brady did in Tampa Bay, it doesn’t matter what they gave up, it would be a huge win for the Jets [organization],” Aikman first noted.

🗣️ @TroyAikman “I expect it will work out well.” — the Hall of Famer + MNF analyst told us his thoughts on @AaronRodgers12 finally heading to the Jets and how he sees 2023 playing out:#NFL #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/VZE5fa4NY1 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 26, 2023

He continued: “I expect that it will work out well, I anticipate that Aaron will play well, there’s familiarity [in this offense] for him and I think that’s the real key.”

Aikman did add a slight disclaimer, explaining: “To go from a place where he’s spent all this time — and it’s very comfortable for him — and then to go someplace different… you now have to prove yourself all over again, because those people in the locker room, the organization, yeah they’ve seen it but they want to see it up close. So, there is some pressure that comes with that.”

Having said that, Aikman concluded that he thinks it’ll be a “great trade” and added that he “likes” the Jets and what they’ve done defensively to set Rodgers up for immediate success. “I expect the Jets to be really good this year,” he rounded out.

All eyes are on Gang Green heading into the 2023 season. Will they go the way of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams with Brady, Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford? Or will this deal blow up in their faces like the Broncos latest attempt with Russell Wilson? As it stands here in May, only time will tell.

Jets Open Up as 3-Point Underdogs in Crucial Week 1 Matchup With Bills

Although fans will revel at the thought of a primetime matchup in Week 1 for the first time in a long time, the NFL didn’t do the Jets any favors. With a ton of new faces and moving parts around the organization, head coach Robert Saleh will have to have his team ready to go against their top AFC East rival on paper on opening night.

Because let’s be honest, this game is crucial for the Jets’ chances of winning the division over Buffalo. Not only is it a head-to-head, but it’s also a home game — and with the whole world watching.

In other words, it’s put up or shut up time right out of the gates and at the moment, the oddsmakers are still favoring the Bills as the world waits to see how Rodgers will perform in New York. According to Covers.com, the Jets open up as three-point underdogs against Buffalo in Week 1.

The #Jets have opened as a +3 underdog at home vs #Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, per @Covers. #TakeFlight #BillsMafiahttps://t.co/VV27byfB78 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 11, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see if that line moves at all after preseason and Rodgers’ first live action with his new franchise.