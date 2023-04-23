Jets, Packers Trade Talks Heating Back up for Aaron Rodgers: Report

Things are picking up steam ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday, April 23 that the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have “recently re-engaged” on trade discussions involving superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He said that a deal is not “imminent” but said “the two sides are at least talking” after a few dormant weeks. The hope by both squads is that a deal can “finally be done this week.”

After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2023

Social Media Reacts to the Latest Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers Rumors

Some folks on social media are just sick and tired of the Rodgers noise with this rumored trade being discussed over the last few months. One fan simply said, “please just end this already” and then tagged the official Twitter accounts of the Jets and Packers respectively.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso dug a bit deeper into what this really means.

He said Green Bay is “realizing” they aren’t going to acquire the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft. Jets Owner Woody Johnson is realizing that “he doesn’t want to push season tickets all summer with Tim Boyle on his marketing material.”

Caporoso then proposed a trade offer for Rodgers:

a 2023 second-round pick (No. 43 overall)

a conditional 2024 mid-round pick

He then ended the Tweet with a simple message, “call it a day.”

Green Bay realizing they aren't getting 13. Woody realizing he doesn't want to push season tickets all summer with Tim Boyle on his marketing material. #43. Conditional 2024 mid round pick. Call it a day. https://t.co/IJcVdMGAe3 — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) April 23, 2023

A Twitter account named “Optimistic Jets” stayed on brand with its interpretation of this news.

“Packers are feeling the pressure of wanting 2023 picks. We always knew they would cave when it really came down to it.”

Packers are feeling the pressure of wanting 2023 picks. We always knew they would cave when it really came down to it. #Jets https://t.co/gRhAynrHhy — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) April 23, 2023

Jets Media tweeted a GIF of the Joker saying, “and here we go” which seems appropriate to properly kick off draft week.

Lombardi Ave tweeted, “deadlines spur action” with the 2023 NFL draft rapidly approaching. These two teams have been having trade discussions since before the Super Bowl. Fast forward a few months later and we finally have some more action to discuss.

Joe Blewett predicts that this trade will be completed by the Jets and Packers by “pick [No.] 43” in the second round. The second day of the 2023 NFL draft gets underway on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 pm ET.

It’ll be done by pick #43 https://t.co/vuem11PPrJ — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) April 23, 2023

New Update in Jets-Packers Trade Talks for Aaron Rodgers

On top of this update from Rapoport, there was another very interesting report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Aaron Rodgers has that $58 million balloon payment that’s due to him,” Fowler revealed on SportsCenter on Sunday, April 23 via Bleacher Report. “I’ve asked around on if he would need a long-term deal, would he need it reworked? I don’t get that sense right now that would be a requirement for a trade. So really, the Jets would be inheriting that money, and they can figure that all out as they go.”

The expectation throughout this process has been Rodgers’ massive $150 million contract will have to be reworked no matter what transpired this offseason. If he stayed a Packer or was traded to a team like the Jets.

However, this new update from Fowler suggests the opposite. The reworking of that deal doesn’t appear to be a “requirement for a trade.” If that is true then the Jets, in theory, would eat that contract and then figure it out later.

That seems odd on the surface, but that would also make this trade a lot less complicated to complete.