Jets Host ‘Film Session’ With Draft Riser in ‘Heavy Demand’: Report

The New York Jets reportedly had Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in for a private “film session” ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“University of Texas standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is in heavy demand from NFL teams with multiple visits and is regarded as a rising draft prospect and a second-round draft target,” wrote Wilson with KPRC 2 Houston.

Continuing: “Overshown, a speedy converted safety who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, has previously visited the Washington Commanders, had a film session with the New York Jets, dinner meetings with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, visits the Dallas Cowboys today, followed by a visit Wednesday with the Miami Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons on April 10, the [Houston] Texans on April 16, the Arizona Cardinals on April 17 and the Denver Broncos on April 18, according to league sources.”

Overshown recorded 96 total tackles (10 for a loss), four sacks and five passes defended with the Longhorns last season, and is a Tyler (TX) native — a factoid he shares with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Mirrors Recent Jets Draft Picks Under Robert Saleh

It should be no surprise that the Jets are taking a close look at Overshown, considering he’s a better version (in terms of draft projection) of recent 2021 selections Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Even former 2022 free agent pickup Marcell Harris fits the mold of a linebacker who was converted from safety, and head coach Robert Saleh once targeted Keanu Neal too — another DB/LB hybrid. If three’s a crowd, four makes this a serial obsession for the Jets HC.

Let’s say Gang Green goes after Overshown in the draft, that’s five. NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein described him as a “former safety turned linebacker who has slowly but surely improved his feet and recognition over the last three seasons.”

The draft analyst went on: “Whether playing inside or outside, Overshown will need to get stronger and more effective at taking on blockers and tackling with security. His tape shows much improved key reading and play recognition, which could prove critical in allowing him to play at a consistently faster pace to the football. Overshown could struggle to hold up to downhill running attacks, but his instincts and blitz talent create a potential opportunity for him as a nickel/dime linebacker.”

Wilson noted that the draft riser is regarded as a “second-round target,” and the Jets currently have two second round selections in 2023 with a clear need at linebacker next to C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.

The Athletic Mocks Paris Johnson Jr. to Jets Amid News of Visit

The Athletic’s draft expert Dane Brugler finally finished his first official seven-round mock draft of 2023 and he started the Jets off with a familiar pick — Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

“Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are back in 2023 for the Jets, but both playing a full 17-game regular-season schedule seems unlikely,” Brugler reasoned. “Johnson not only would provide immediate and playable depth at tackle, he also would give the franchise a long-term road map at the position.”

It’s great timing from Brugler, as Johnson is reportedly visiting with the Jets on April 18 and 19 according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Ohio State LT Paris Johnson is in Philly for a pre-draft visit with the #Eagles today and then heads up to see the #Jets tonight and tomorrow, sources say. He also visited the #AZCardinals last week. Lots of possible fits in the top 10-15 for the talented, well-rounded prospect. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 18, 2023

The Buckeyes blocker has been one of the most popular mock draft selections for general manager Joe Douglas at No. 13 overall, along with Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski and Georgia OT Broderick Jones.