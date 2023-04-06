Jets Called Intriguing Fit for ‘Human Highlight Reel’ Quarterback

The assumption is still that Aaron Rodgers will be the New York Jets quarterback in 2023 — but it could be a one-year marriage, in theory.

Even if the Jets trade for Rodgers and he plays two seasons in green and white, there is a long-term uncertainty beyond that. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have supported 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson every step of the way, backing him as a future option, but they’re unlikely to put all their eggs in that basket once again.

Having said that, it would make sense for Douglas to spend a low-round pick on a developmental QB3 in this year’s NFL Draft. One upside prospect to keep in mind is UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently called “intriguing because he’s a dual threat who showed significant improvement last season with his accuracy (69.6%).”

The exciting young talent has also been described as a “human highlight reel” and a “video game character” on social media, based on his playmaking ability.

Dorian Thompson Robinson is a video game character pic.twitter.com/NSprr769gM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2021

Scouting UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Jets

Douglas has drafted two quarterbacks for two different offensive systems during his NYJ tenure — not counting Mike White who developed after he was signed off the scrap heap. James Morgan was selected to backup Sam Darnold in Adam Gase’s offense, while Wilson was chosen to spearhead Mike LaFleur’s west coast scheme.

Both were very different prospects, and with Nathaniel Hackett now in charge of offensive play-calling, it’s hard to say what type of rookie the Jets might target. The franchise did host Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell on a top-30 visit — who’s more similar to White than Wilson — but Douglas also knows the importance of a dual threat signal-caller in the modern-day NFL.

After all, that’s why he handed Wilson the keys to the kingdom, not someone like Mac Jones. They also met with Florida dual threat Anthony Richardson at the NFL Combine, who’s now expected to be a top-10 selection in 2023.

If Douglas and Hackett had their eye on Richardson, they could like what Thompson-Robinson has to offer too.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein described the UCLA product as a potential NFL QB3 out of the gates with a “QB2 ceiling.” He scouted: “Five-year starter with below-average size, above-average mobility and a recent history of improvement at the position. Thompson-Robinson played in a favorable scheme for quarterbacks, but he also improved as a field-reader over time. While he can extend plays and create opportunities for himself outside of the pocket, he’s at his best when he’s throwing on time and utilizing possession throws as his base. He has lapses in vision and judgment against zone and when pressured, so he must cut down on ill-advised throws.”

On paper, Thompson-Robinson has some similarities to Wilson — with better mobility but less potential in his arm. That could scare the Jets away after their experience with the BYU talent, or it could create a nice competition between two QBs with athleticism and upside.

Thompson-Robinson’s greatest strength compared to Wilson (per Zierlein): “Gets through his progressions with good timing.” His greatest weakness in comparison: “Below-average deep-ball passer, lacking touch and accuracy.”

Can Zach Wilson Redeem Himself in Eyes of Jets Fans?

With the way the 2022 campaign ended, it’s hard to see Wilson ever retaking his place as the future of this NYJ franchise.

Through some engagement on social media, I learned that a contingent of the base certainly still believes he can at least become a viable backup QB to Rodgers but asking him to start again is a whole different story. Can he overcome the necessary mental hurdles to reclaim that role in a city like New York?

opinion: saying Zach Wilson isn't good enough to be #Jets backup QB is absurd w/ no breece/AVT & worse roster overall kid beat Josh Allen & Bills last yr among others. sure, he leaned on D + run game, but that's what a QB2 is expected to do 95% of nfl QB2s don't win those games — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) April 5, 2023

One thing’s for sure, naysayers won’t make it easy on him. The NYC area is still known for its thick skin mentality and blue-collar vibe, even if Manhattan has changed over the last several decades.

Wilson felt the full force of that tough love philosophy during a Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last winter — which was easily his worst NFL performance of his young career. Everything spiraled for the former first rounder on primetime and under the weight of extreme pressure, he folded, plain and simple. Coach Saleh even admitted after the game that his confidence was in a bad place.

“As a man, you’re going to have adversity,” the Jets HC continued at the time. “As a human, you’re going to have adversity in your life, you’re going to have the ups and downs, and obviously he’s in it right now.” Saleh added that “when people are confident, they can conquer the world.”

Wilson will settle on conquering the NYC media, as a start, but it’s fair to wonder if his future in this city is beyond saving. Frank Sinatra said it best: “If you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere.” Can Wilson still make it here?