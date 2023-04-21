Jets $18 Million Talent ‘At Risk’ of Losing Starting Job on Draft Night

When it comes to the 2020 draft class, it could be time to start fresh for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

With a different coaching and scouting staff, less overall experience and a global pandemic, the Jets GM had a putrid performance during his first NFL Draft on the job. Fortunately, it’s gotten better since — culminating in a potentially franchise-altering April in 2022.

Still, that first spring is a stain on Douglas’ resume — whether deserving or not — and the headliner from that disaster is still the head honcho’s first ever selection: LT Mekhi Becton.

To be fair, Becton has shown a new dedication and motivation to losing weight this offseason, and has even inspired Jets fans to join him in shedding some pounds on social media. It’s really great to see in all honesty but it doesn’t change the fact that most — including the NYJ front office and coaching staff — won’t truly trust in the first-round talent until he puts together a healthy campaign for the franchise as a starter, and he could be running out of time to do so.

Jets Expected to ‘Replace’ Mekhi Becton With No. 13 Overall Pick in NFL Draft

During a Bleacher Report article courtesy of Alex Ballentine, the NFL writer highlighted several current starters that he believes could be out of a starting job after the draft.

“Draft night is a special occasion for prospects looking to make their dreams a reality,” Ballentine began. “It’s a little less fun for current players who might be watching their teams replace them on live television.”

Becton was the first name on Ballentine’s list, as the analyst noted that “dependability is one of the most important attributes for an offensive lineman.” Obviously, the Louisville product has not shown that, with just one start since his rookie campaign.

“Becton had a solid 74.4 grade from Pro Football Focus in his rookie season, but he still gave up seven sacks,” Ballentine argued. “In 2022, the Jets attempted to move Becton to right tackle, but he was injured before the campaign started.”

“Becton has obviously worked hard to recover from his injury, and the Jets surely hope he’s going to fully recover and be productive,” he continued, concluding: “Hope is not a plan, though. If someone like Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Georgia’s Broderick Jones or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. is available, they would be hard to pass up.”

Jets Beat Reports That First-Round OL Is ‘Close to a Lock’

In 2023, Douglas has already retained safeguards at offensive tackle so that the former top prospect cannot burn him again. Veteran Duane Brown is supposedly coming back for one more year before riding off into the sunset and the Jets just re-signed swing tackle Cedric Ogbuehi this week. Promising 2022 rookie Max Mitchell is also set to return from his non-football health condition which involved blood clots.

Along with the draft, that would give the Green & White five legitimate options at O-tackle heading into training camp — and make no mistake, the Jets are expected to select a new blocker in round one yet again.

“The consensus seems to be that the Jets, whose banged-up offensive line ranked 21st in pass block win rate, will take a first-round lineman for the third time in four drafts under general manager Joe Douglas,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini informed on April 20. “It’s ‘close to a lock,’ according to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.”

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt also confirmed that either Skoronski, Jones or Johnson will most likely be the pick at No. 13 overall on the same date.

“Ideally, the Jets would like a tackle with position flexibility, someone who could play right tackle as a rookie and become the long-term answer at left tackle,” Cimini suggested. “Right now, they have Brown on the left side, Mitchell on the right,” disregarding Becton completely as “competition” for Brown.

On April 16, Cimini also reported that “all signs point to tackle Mekhi Becton being ready for training camp” and switching back to the blindside.

After noting a positive update from orthopedist Neal ElAttrache, the long-time media member reasoned: “Becton’s weight loss — he’s down to 350, having dropped 40-plus pounds — is a good thing for his knee. A return to left tackle also might help. It’s possible the move to right tackle last summer put additional stress on his surgically repaired knee, contributing to his non-contact injury. For a tackle, there’s more strain on the outside knee.”

Cimini also explained why it wouldn’t be “overkill” to select another OT in round one, voicing: “Brown and Becton are entering the final year of their contracts, and it pays to look ahead — especially at such an important position.”

After the draft, the Jets will likely decline Becton’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. That means the former $18.446 million prospect will hit the open market next March, assuming no trade or extension occurs before then.