Jets ‘Shouldn’t Think Twice’ About Adding ‘Elite’ QB Arm, Says Analyst

As we creep closer and closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, analysts and fans are starting to debate whether or not the New York Jets should select another quarterback just in case things don’t work out as planned with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Sports Illustrated NFL analyst Ralph Ventre is of the belief that they should, assuming the right prospect falls to them at No. 13 overall. The player he seems to love for Gang Green is Will Levis of Kentucky, and Ventre argued that general manager Joe Douglas “shouldn’t think twice” about selecting the big-armed QB during an article on April 13.

“Not every Draft features a Will Levis,” Ventre reasoned, continuing: “Not often will a special talent like the Kentucky quarterback fall outside of the Top 10. As divisive of a prospect as he’s been, Levis boasts undeniably elite arm strength and a toughness that goes well with his relatively large frame. He has potential to reach elite starter status in the pros.”

Those intangibles — plus the likely “one-year Super Bowl-or-bust proposition” of Rodgers — was enough to sway Ventre. “Without a long-term option in place at the quarterback position, the New York Jets should pounce on Levis if he’s available at No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft,” he reiterated. “The Jets need to install a quarterback that can seamlessly take the reins from Rodgers after the four-time NFL MVP’s work is complete (if it ever begins). Levis can be that guy.”

Will Levis’ High Risk, High Reward Scouting Ranges From Josh Allen to Jay Cutler

When scouting Levis, there’s a very wide range of what he might become — which explains why some believe he might slip to No. 13 overall. After experiencing the Zach Wilson experiment the past two seasons, a high risk, high reward prospect will surely scare away some fans.

And make no mistake, Levis is no sure thing — although the upside is pretty enticing.

“Levis appears to have the highest ceiling of all quarterback prospects in the 2023 draft class,” Ventre scouted. “Featuring a cannon for a right arm and sporting a sturdy frame, the nearly 6-foot-4 Levis can inspire visions of a junior Josh Allen. Measuring with 10.5-inch hands, the two-time Kentucky team captain has consistently shown elite arm talent.”

He added that “Levis’ experience running the Wildcats’ pro-style offense will only help him while adjusting to the NFL level of competition. In two seasons as the starting UK signal caller, he went 418-of-636 passing (65.7) for 5,233 yards and 43 touchdowns.”

Allen is a tantalizing NFL comp, but NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein has also likened Levis to Jay Cutler — which is far less appealing.

“Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected,” Zierlein detailed. “He has prototypical size and experience operating in a pro-style passing attack.”

Here were some of his pros and cons beyond that:

“Athletic passer, with the ability to zip off-platform throws with plus velocity from a compact release” (pro).

Arm talent that can “beat coverages on all three levels” (pro).

“Inadequate placement and accuracy” on throws (con).

“Capable runner outside the pocket” (pro).

“Needs to improve his feel for pressure and his consistency when throwing on the move” (con).

“Struggled to put together an extended period of high-caliber quarterback play in 2022” (con).

But also fought his way through injuries in 2022 (pro).

Zierlein concluded that “Levis’ talent is well worth an investment, but could require a talented quarterback coach and a patient plan to tighten up his mechanics, rebuild his confidence and explore an offensive scheme that best suits him.”

Will Levis Would Offer Similar Jets Alternative to Zach Wilson

Douglas and the Jets drafted Wilson for a lot of the reasons Levis will most likely go in round one. They wanted that elite cannon of an arm that could throw on the move and make all the plays.

Sure, there will always be concerns, but the clean slate could be appealing here. Wilson was a quarterback without confidence at the end of year two, and who knows if he can ever get that back in a city as tough as New York.

He’s also had injury issues through two seasons, and Levis offers a much more NFL-ready frame and size that could take a hit without viewers fearing the worst.

On paper, you could argue Levis is the perfect long-term alternative to Wilson if you want to target the same traits you did last time. With the two competing — hopefully, under Rodgers — the Jets should be covered either way.

The only problem is a move like this would cost yet another first-round pick, and the Jets can’t afford to keep wasting premium draft capital. Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis, Jabari Zuniga, Wilson and Elijah Moore all fit that description under Douglas’ tenure already.