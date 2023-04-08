Jets Expected to Land Veteran on New $12 Million Deal: Report

The New York Jets are welcoming a star guest to their facilities.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports shared the news on Twitter that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is “planning to fly into the NY-area” to meet with Gang Green.

I’m told free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is planning to fly into the NY-area Sunday to meet with the #Jets Monday, per him. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 8, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic has heard that the Jets “firmly believe they’re going to get” OBJ and indicated “maybe soon if the visit goes well.”

Have heard that #Jets firmly believe they’re going to get Odell Beckham — and maybe soon, if the visit goes well. https://t.co/mcailYcUOD — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 8, 2023

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report projected that OBJ will land a one-year deal for $12 million and $8 million of that will be guaranteed.

The Juicy Details on the Jets-OBJ Visit

Anderson reported that OBJ will fly in on Sunday April 8 and will meet with the Jets the next day on Monday April 9.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said OBJ met with the Jets during the NFL’s annual league meetings in Arizoza but he will now meet with the team again. He is expected to be given a physical on Monday.

After meeting in Arizona, the #Jets will meet with Odell Beckham Jr again in NJ and give him a physical on Monday. https://t.co/TKTwfbIiRZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN said the two sides had been discussing a potential visit “for about three weeks” and a big part of it will be the physical “considering his ACL surgeries.”

WR Odell Beckham, Jr. is scheduled to visit the #Jets on Monday, per @JosinaAnderson. The two sides had been discussing a visit for about 3 weeks. Presumably, a physical will be part of it. That’s a key, considering his ACL surgeries. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 8, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY agreed that the physical is a “major step in getting this done” and reiterated that the Jets are considered the “front runners.”

As @JosinaAnderson said, plan is for Odell Beckham Jr. to visit the #Jets this week. It will give Beckham an additional chance to meet with the staff. Important for the Jets: They will give him a physical. Major step in getting this done. As have said: NYJ the front runners — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 8, 2023

Hughes added that a deal “is not done” between the Jets and OBJ but all of these developments are a “major step” in eventually getting to that point.

New York wants Beckham to “spend quality time with the staff [and] to get further acclimated” with one another. The next step after that according to Hughes is about “agreeing” to the financial component.

A deal is not done between #Jets & Odell Beckham Jr. This, though, is a major step in doing so. They will give him a physical, per sources, as I said, which is key. Jets also want him to spend quality time with staff, get further acclimated,

I’m told. Then about agreeing to $ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 8, 2023

Could Some Other Big News Be on the Horizon for the Jets?

The Jets and OBJ have been flirting with each other for a while in free agency. However, this recent development suggests something else may be on the horizon.

Dianna Russini of ESPN shared on Get Up this week that OBJ and his camp wanted to wait on the Rodgers trade to go through before making a free-agent decision.

Now a few days later Beckham is all of a sudden ready to meet with the Jets? Coincidence? I think not.

Rapoport provided some more details on the “long-awaited meeting” between OBJ and the Jets this week saying it will be “multi-faceted.”

Rapoport said there will be a “thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion.”

The #Jets long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr will be multi-faceted. It will include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

Hughes also talked about that on Twitter saying the team needs to “ensure” that OBJ is cool with being a part of this offense “not the focal point.” That position on the team is reserved for star wideout Garrett Wilson.

Hughes said this visit with everyone in person should “help all sides get on [the] same page” in that regard.

Before signing, #Jets need to ensure Odell Beckham is OK being a part of the offense, not the focal point. This visit will help all sides get on same page. The #NYJ, as crazy as it sounds, are loaded. Beckham must understand where he falls in scheme that will spread ball around — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 8, 2023

Gang Green is overflowing at multiple positions and a path to consistent stats may not be there for OBJ. If he is okay with being a piece of the puzzle, the Jets could land one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL.