Former All-American Stud Is Among Jets Offensive Keys vs. Broncos

Everyone thought this year was going to be different.

With so many investments at every level of the offseason (free agency, 2021 NFL draft, and waivers), it seemed like for once the New York Jets offense would be ahead of their defense at least early in the year.

Although through two weeks of the 2021 season, it has been quite the opposite:

294 total yards per game (26th)

10 points per game (31st)

While defensively they have been borderline elite:

320 total yards per game allowed (ninth-best)

22 points per game allowed (10th best)

With that in mind, there is a ton of pressure on the Jets offense to step up to the plate vs the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Trench Warfare Will Be a Massive Pivot Point

#Broncos pass rusher Von Miller (@VonMiller) is a big fan of #Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson), he’s ‘going to be fearless & scramble to push the ball up the field’: #NYJvsDEN #TakeFlight #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/iYVkmGCjLN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 25, 2021

Morgan Moses, George Fant

The offensive line was criticized left and right following the season opener and for good reason, they were god awful (six sacks allowed).

Heading into Week 2 a lot of Jets fans were ready to slam the panic button, but the hog mollies answered the bell. While the overall stats weren’t impressive (four sacks allowed), a lot of that was padded stats at the end of the game.

As we progress into a pivotal Week 3 clash vs the Denver Broncos, it is absolutely paramount to have a plan for Von Miller. He’s one of the best pass rushers of this generation.

There were a lot of questions about how much gas he had left in the tank at 32 years of age. He more than answered the call through the first two games of the season notching three sacks, five tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

It’ll be up to George Fant and Morgan Moses to protect the franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson. Although if the Jets are smart they’ll identify where Miller is on every play and make sure to chip him with a running back and/or tight end consistently.

Michael Carter, Ty Johnson

In case you missed it, veteran tailback Tevin Coleman has already been ruled out for this contest with a non-COVID-related illness (for more details on that click here).

That means the youngsters (MC1, TJ) will get the rock and that’s great news. They both looked fantastic vs the New England Patriots and will be the key to winning this game.

The running game was working last week and the Jets just went away from it inexplicably. If they would’ve stuck with it, perhaps that would’ve prevented some of those Wilson turnovers and maybe would’ve ended with a different result.

Carter will likely get the first crack at things, with Johnson close behind. The former All-American will not only be facing the Broncos, but he’ll also be facing his ex-North Carolina teammate (Javonte Williams) who was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

An Epic Return for the King





Play



Chemistry Between Zach Wilson & Corey Davis | Baldy's Breakdown | The New York Jets | NFL NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the chemistry between QB Zach Wilson and WR Corey Davis in the team's season opener in Carolina. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-09-14T16:32:03Z

Corey Davis

In Week 1 veteran wide receiver Corey Davis had an amazing debut with five catches for 97 yards and a pair of scores.

Things didn’t go as swimmingly in Week 2 as vintage Bill Belichick took away CD from the game plan and it worked beautifully (two catches for eight yards). A far cry from his performance in the season opener.

Now it’s time for redemption vs the Broncos.

It won’t be easy. Denver is a top-notch defense with a slew of talented cornerbacks that can cause a variety of issues.

Although a fully involved Davis could be a huge difference-maker for a rookie quarterback in hostile territory trying to find his first win of the 2021 campaign.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Talented Jets WR Featured in Compelling Trade Proposal