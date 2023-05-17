Analyst Lays out 4 Potential Jets Trade Partners for Quinnen Williams

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been sending a lot of cryptic messages on social media.

The former Alabama product made it clear at the end of the 2022 season that he would like to get a long-term contract extension. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the two sides aren’t close in those talks and the team side doesn’t seem to be in “any hurry.”

With all that uncertainty, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports revealed four potential trade destinations to which Williams could be shipped:

Evaluating the Potential Trade Landing Spots for Jets DL Quinnen Williams

Chicago Bears

Sullivan believes Quinnen would be a seamless fit for the Bears and their “young nucleus.”

On top of the fit, Sullivan also pointed out that Chicago has the “most cap space in the NFL” and with that could give Williams “the contract he seeks.”

According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $32 million in available cap space which is tops in the league.

Houston Texans

The head coaches of the Jets and Texans, Robert Saleh, and Demeco Ryans, have a history with one another. Sullivan made the Alabama connection between Ryans and Williams. That would have a chance to change the culture of a rebuilding young squad.

Detroit Lions

Sullivan believes a Lions-Jets trade for Williams could put Detroit over the top in the race for the NFC North crown.

“Lions GM Brad Homes came from a Rams front office that drafted Aaron Donald,” Sullivan explained. “So he is well aware of what kind of an impact a star defensive tackle can bring to a team.”

Seattle Seahawks

“A deal for Williams would drastically improve a Seattle defense that ranked 21st in DVOA last season that much more fearsome,” Sullivan articulated. “[That] could inch them closer to rivaling the 49ers in the NFC West. ”

In the column, he didn’t specifically mention what trade compensation would look like if the Jets traded away Williams.

However, the price would be expected to be astronomical for a 25-year-old first-team All-Pro defender.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.