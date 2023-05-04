Jets Declined Raiders Blockbuster Trade Offer for Quinnen Williams: Report

Things almost turned out very differently for the New York Jets in the 2019 NFL draft.

Gang Green selected Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round. However former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock revealed that he attempted to trade up to select the former Alabama stud.

“The coaching staff really wanted a defensive lineman and we were picking No. 4 that year in 2019,” Mayock explained on the Green Light Podcast posted on Thursday, April 27. “I knew the first three picks were going to be Kyler Murray [No.] 1, [Nick] Bosa [No.] 2 to San Francisco, and Quinnen Williams [No.] 3 to the Jets. We tried to move up to [No.] 2 and didn’t get him. We tried to move up to [No.] 3 to get Quinnen Williams, but the Jets said no.”

Mayock was unable to make either of those trades and instead selected Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson with the No. 4 overall pick.

Jets Were Open for Trade Business in the 2019 NFL Draft

Then Jets GM Mike Maccagnan admitted at the 2019 NFL combine that the team “had conversations” about trading down in the first round.

NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano of SNY revealed that the Jets “were determined” to trade down in the first round of that draft “according to multiple NFL sources.”

“They seem to really, really want to move down,” said one NFL executive told Vacchiano via SNY. “Maybe they’re just keeping their options open, but it sure seems like that No. 3 pick is for sale.”

Connor Hughes revealed even more intimate details as we got closer to the draft saying there was “dialogue between Jets and Bills about [a] potential trade.” The belief, according to Hughes, is Buffalo was going to move up for “Quinnen Williams.”

Can confirm, as @RichCimini said, that there has been dialogue between #Jets & #Bills about potential trade. Rare, considering they’re in the same division, but it happened. Deal seems predicated on Murray going No. 1. Belief is Bills would be moving up for Quinnen Williams — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 25, 2019

NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said two NFL general managers also told him about the Bills’ interest in Q and conversely the Jets’ interest in trading down in that class.

If top 2 picks go as expected – Murray and Bosa – have now had 2 GMs tell me they believe the Bills could move to 3 to land Quinnen Williams. NYJ have not been shy about their zeal to trade down. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 25, 2019

Rich Cimini of ESPN even went as far as to say that “one team [was] already under the impression the Jets [had] a deal worked out with another team if Q [was] available at [No.] 3.”

Sounds like there’s a pretty good chance the #Jets trade down. One team already under the impression the Jets have a deal worked out with another team if Q Williams is available at 3. Keep an eye on Buffalo (9). Jets could get edge rusher or OLM in trade down. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 25, 2019

All of these bits of information seem to add credence to Mayock’s claims that he tried trading up with the Jets on draft day to pull off a blockbuster deal.

Despite all that buzz however the Jets stayed at No. 3 and ended up taking Williams themselves.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.