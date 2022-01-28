Latest in Raiders Coaching Search Could Impact Jets’ Bitter Rival

Just last week on January 22, we spoke about how a Brian Daboll hire could help the New York Jets. The coveted offensive mind was the major architect of the offense that developed Josh Allen and his potential departure would theoretically hurt the Buffalo Bills.

In turn, this would benefit the Jets, an AFC East franchise with championship aspirations under Robert Saleh — no matter how lofty a goal that may seem after the past decade.

This week, another head coaching search has taken a dramatic turn in Gang Green’s favor. It’s happened in Las Vegas with the Raiders, and the ripple effects could affect a different divisional rival.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Raiders Target Patriots Future After Belichick

Back on January 17, NFL insider Adam Schefter noted that the Raiders were interviewing New England Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo for their HC job. Not only that, they’d be taking a look at Bill Belichick’s director of player personnel — Dave Ziegler — for their GM job.

Raiders still have HC Rich Bisaccia and GM Mike Mayock in place, but it hasn’t stopped Las Vegas from looking. Raiders requested permission to interview Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo for HC and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their GM job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

A short time later, acting GM Mike Mayock was fired in Vegas and Ziegler became a hot candidate to replace him. Not only that, a new name from the Pats tree caught fire within the Raiders head coaching search and it wasn’t Mayo.

Austin Boyd of Heavy on Raiders reported: “If [Ziegler] does end up getting the job, there’s a strong chance they’re targeting Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.”

On January 27, that Patriots rumor became a reality as Schefter and other NFL insiders announced a key Raiders development on Friday the 28th.

Raiders requested today a head coach interview with Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per league source. McDaniels now expected to interview with the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

“Raiders requested today a head coach interview with Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per league source. McDaniels now expected to interview with the Raiders,” he tweeted.

The Pats’ long-time OC has not received an HC look ever since he left the Indianapolis Colts at the alter in 2018, despite coaching Mac Jones to an All-Rookie Team honor in 2021.

The thought around the league was that McDaniels spurned Indy to eventually take over for Belichick in New England. All of a sudden, that may not be the case.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Believe It, It’s Real

Following the interview news, Ian Rapoport added: “Raiders owner Mark Davis has had interest in Josh McDaniels for weeks. Hard to imagine he puts in the request without believing McDaniels would take the job. This all gets real tomorrow.”

#Raiders owner Mark Davis has had interest in Josh McDaniels for weeks. Hard to imagine he puts in the request without believing McDaniels would take the job. This all gets real tomorrow. https://t.co/IoFaERAxBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Pats fans have not always appreciated McDaniels but the New England offense has been incredibly efficient under his guidance. In 2021, the Patriots ranked sixth in points per game and 15th in yards per game.

Both those marks were first for a team starting a rookie quarterback. Not only that, other franchises that started a first-year signal-caller 10 games or more all ranked 27th or lower in points and 24th or lower in yards.

In other words, either McDaniels’ system was tremendous for Jones in 2021, or we really are witnessing the second-coming of Tom Brady. I’ll bet on the former.

Schefter followed up: “If the Raiders and Josh McDaniels get a deal done to make him the next Las Vegas HC, a potential OC replacement in New England could be former Patriots’ assistant Bill O’Brien.”

If the Raiders and Josh McDaniels get a deal done to make him the next Las Vegas HC, a potential OC replacement in New England could be former Patriots’ assistant Bill O’Brien. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

The former Houston Texans HC comes from the New England coaching tree and a reunion could patch things up for Belichick if McDaniels does decide to leave.

Even so, any sort of offensive transition could make year two more difficult on Jones. It also changes the contingency plan for whenever Belichick calls it quits.

McDaniels was 11-17 as a head coach with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10. He has been extremely patient in pursuing his second opportunity as an HC.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!