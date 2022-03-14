Teammates Flood Twitter After Jets Final Decision on Braxton Berrios

While the New York Jets do have several free agents with bigger names — like Marcus Maye, Jamison Crowder, Foley Fatukasi or Morgan Moses — you could argue that their priority re-sign was actually All-Pro returner Braxton Berrios.

The versatile playmaker helps in four facets of the game:

Kick return, punt return, receiving depth, and as a ball carrier on trick plays.

That’s why it was so important that Joe Douglas made sure he didn’t slip away on the open market.

Berrios Drops News: ‘WE’RE BAAAACK’

Just after reports came out that the Jets were adding a Pro Bowl guard in Laken Tomlinson, Berrios revealed the news himself, followed by NFL insider Adam Schefter. “WE’RE BAAAACK,” exclaimed the wide receiver on Twitter.

WE’RE BAAAACK — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) March 14, 2022

Schefter provided the terms of the agreement for fans, and they were surprisingly affordable.

Jets are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

After some rumored that Berrios could make up to $8 million per year, he ended up receiving $6 million over the course of two seasons. $7 of the $12 million was guaranteed according to agent Drew Rosenhaus and Schefter.

There you have it, folks, your favorite return man will be back in green in 2022 and this move is important for a number of reasons.

One, the Jets no longer have to worry about special teams. They have their returner and coordinator Brant Boyer can feel confident knowing he’s one of the best in the game.

Two, Berrios helps fill in a tiny bit of the void at wide receiver. At least now you have four pieces under contract in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims and ‘B.B.’ Still more work to be done but it’s a start.

Three, the reliable slot-man adds chemistry and familiarity for Zach Wilson and OC Mike LaFleur. Not only did Berrios seem to have a tremendous grasp on the offensive playbook, but he is also known to be one of Wilson’s closest friends and favorite weapons.

Four, you prevent the fan-favorite from signing with a rival like the Miami Dolphins (rumored interest) or the New England Patriots (originally drafted him).

It’s a minor transaction in the grand scheme of things but a winning move overall. Everyone should be happy this time around.

Teammates React to Berrios’ Greatest Return

Gang Green was amped to get their guy back and I’m not talking about Douglas. Teammates flooded social media to rally around the popular teammate.

Wilson was first, voicing: “Let’s run it back [Berrios].”

Left tackle George Fant then chimed in, “yessir,” as well as applause from nickelback Michael Carter II and a devil emoji from fellow-WR Moore.

Finally, WR/TE Lawrence Cager and edge rusher John Franklin-Myers both added a “yessir” of their own and JFM’s came with the double exclamation mark.

Take a deep breath Jets nation, B.B. is coming home.

