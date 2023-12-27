Robert Saleh Sends 2-Word Message on Jets Refusing Joe Flacco

When the New York Jets had quarterback issues this season, free agent QB Joe Flacco reached out to express interest in a potential reunion.

Gang Green rebuffed his advances. On Tuesday, December 26 head coach Robert Saleh was asked if he has any regret with that decision considering how well Flacco has played for the Cleveland Browns.

“Never regret,” Saleh responded. “No, there is no regret there.”

“Like we said, we love Joe first and foremost. Obviously, we spent a couple of years with him. Love him. Love the way he prepares. Pumped for him and the success he is having but it’s just a decision we made in terms of the quarterback room and the way we developed it over the course of OTAs and training camp. It was just a decision we made.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed that the team decided against bringing Joe Flacco back in 2023. When asked if there’s any regret considering how well he has played for the #Browns, Saleh responded, ‘there’s no regret there.’ 😳 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/UfpLudLGCI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 26, 2023

Flacco Breaks Silence on Jets Having No Interest

Flacco didn’t get the opportunity he was seeking with the Jets. Instead, he bided his time until a new opportunity presented itself.

Now Flacco is the starting quarterback for a team on the precipice of the playoffs. The path is simple. If Cleveland beats or ties the Jets on Thursday Night Football, the Browns will punch their ticket to the postseason.

Flacco was asked by local media about his feelings considering the Jets never called him back to bring him in in 2023.

“Listen man there are all kinds of things that happen over the course of a season and offseason and things like that. I enjoyed my time while I was there and … it is what it is. I’m happy to be where I am that’s for sure. Listen there are 32 teams in the NFL, they [the Jets] are just another one of those teams. I got a lot of guys over there that I really respect and had an awesome few years with in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys,” Flacco said.

#Browns QB Joe Flacco said ‘it is what it is’ in response to a question about the #Jets not calling him back after he expressed interest in a reunion earlier this season. 🎥 @Browns #DawgPound #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/SZ9QHyHSZv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 27, 2023

Flacco has dominated since getting the nod from the Browns. He leads the league in passing yards, pass attempts, and passing touchdowns since he became Cleveland’s starter.

Joe Flacco has led the entire NFL in passing since he became the #Browns starter.

– 1,321 yards (1st)

– 175 attempts (1st)

– 7.5 yards per attempt (7th)

– 10.0 ADOT (4th)

– 10 TD (T-1st)

– 7 INT (18th)

– 59.4% CMP (16th) He hasn't been the most efficient passer or the most… pic.twitter.com/WOiWnaXf2F — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) December 27, 2023

Flacco has only played four games for the Browns this season. Despite that, he has 4-1 odds to win the NFL’s comeback player of the year award, per Pro Football Talk.

Joe Flacco, despite playing only four games in 2023, has 4-1 odds to win comeback player of the year. https://t.co/wuhJqYkTj9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 27, 2023

Jets Injury Notes to Watch Ahead of Browns Game

Zach Wilson was already ruled out for this game on a short week because of not clearing concussion protocol. Trevor Siemian will get his second straight start with the Jets.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert was also already ruled out due to a concussion. There wasn’t enough time for him to clear from Sunday to the next game on Thursday.

The new injury that has popped up is placekicker Greg Zuerlein who is dealing with “quad tightness.” It is unclear if he will be good to go for the Cleveland game.

Saleh was “non-committal” if the team would add another kicker. Instead, they will “see how the day goes”, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Jets injury report: Zach Wilson, already ruled out, did not practice. The new issue is Greg Zuerlein, who sat out with quad tightness. Saleh was non-committal on whether they will look to sign a kicker. They will “see how the day goes,” he said. #Jets pic.twitter.com/DB296NRbzf — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 26, 2023

The other player that is on the watch list is rookie running back Israel Abanikanda. He has been limited on the practice report with an ankle issue.