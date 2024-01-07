Robert Saleh Delivers 3-Word Message After Beating Patriots, Bill Belichick

The New York Jets finally ended its 15-game losing streak to the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7.

After the 17-3 victory, Robert Saleh responded very simply when asked about beating Bill Belichick, “it feels good.”

“We’ve played him [Belichick] throughout my career. I mean he has been around for a very long time. [I’ve] been a quality control [coach], linebacker’s coach, and as a D-Coordinator. I’ll give him credit, if you ain’t go no haters you ain’t poppin and he’s been poppin for a very very long time. Whenever you can get a win on him that is always special.”

Extra Special for the Jets Organization and Its Fans

The Jets hadn’t beaten the Patriots since the 2015 season.

There was a 2,399-day gap between victories for New York over New England. The last victory was back on December 27, 2015 until the Week 18 dub on January 7, 2023.

You have to go back even further to find the last time the Jets beat the Patriots in Foxboro during a regular season game. That victory was on November 13, 2008. The quarterback for the Jets in that game was Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

Absolutely stunning stats: 🏈 This is first time the #Jets have beaten the #Patriots in Foxboro in the regular season since 11/13/2008 🏈 NYJ snaps a 15 game losing streak that dates back to 12/27/2015 (2,399 days between wins)#TakeFlight #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/tqkd11L5Nw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 7, 2024

This was an embarrassing losing streak to an opponent that has haunted the Jets for the last 20-plus years.

The other slice of pie that potentially made this even sweeter is that this could have been Belichick’s last game as the head coach.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer shared on the Fox pregame show that one way or another the Patriots would be parting ways with Belichick this offseason.

Much has been made about coach Belichick’s pursuit of the all-time win record by a head coach. Don Shula still holds that crown with 302 victories

However, with Belichick’s loss on Sunday to the Jets he now holds the all-time losses record for a head coach with 178 defeats. That tied Dallas Cowboys legend Tom Landry who also shares that special distinction.

With today’s #Patriots loss to the #Jets, Bill Belichick now has the MOST losses of any head coach in #NFL history… pic.twitter.com/PrMaE9wTD9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 7, 2024

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.